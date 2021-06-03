





SWIFT waiting for governments to spell out Internet strategy



Article content High-speed Internet through fibre-optic cable is being installed in southern Bruce County, the latest rollout of the SWIFT broadband network across southwestern Ontario. More than 350 homes and businesses throughout South Bruce, within Huron-Kinloss and in the village of Formosa, will soon have cable installed to provide these underserved, rural areas access to high-speed Internet. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SWIFT waiting for governments to spell out Internet strategy Back to video Huron Telecommunications was awarded a $1.3-million contract to install fibre-optic cable to nearly 130 homes and businesses in rural areas east of Lucknow in Huron-Kinloss and South Bruce. Wightman Telecom has started construction on a $1.1 million high-speed fibre-optic network in the village of Formosa in South Bruce, creating Internet access to more than 220 homes and businesses there. All of this work is scheduled to be completed by next spring, the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology organization announced in a news release this week.

Article content But now SWIFT’s money available for this round of projects is committed and just a small percentage of the eligible areas for high-speed Internet expansion has been covered, said Selwyn Hicks, Grey County’s warden and a SWIFT board member. SWIFT has awarded 95 contracts to support the expansion of broadband infrastructure throughout southwestern Ontario. The program will bring high-speed Internet access to 63,254 households and businesses across the region, SWIFT spokeswoman Melissa O’Brien said by email. SWIFT has awarded $33 million in contracts for 15 projects to expand broadband to nearly 9,200 homes and businesses in Grey-Bruce at last report. The Western Ontario Wardens Caucus initiated SWIFT to promote the expansion of high-speed Internet in underserviced areas of southwestern Ontario, from Essex County in the far southwest, to Simcoe County in the northeast and places between. SWIFT uses funding from county, provincial and federal governments to subsidize the construction of open-access, high-speed networks to encourage service providers to expand broadband infrastructure to areas that otherwise would be too costly to serve. Now SWIFT awaits the strategy by which the federal and provincial governments want to move forward. It looks like upper levels of government are committed to doing something. The province announced $2.8 billion in additional broadband funding in its latest budget, saying the funding will ensure every Ontario region will have access to reliable broadband by 2025. The total provincial commitment is $4 billion over six years. The most recent federal budget added $2 million-plus.

Article content “But both levels of government are not really telling us — they’ve made these announcements but what’s your plan? We’ve shown them a plan,” Hicks said. SWIFT is proposing its own SWIFT 2.0 GigaProject. Hicks said SWIFT’s work so far has served more as a demonstration project. Now that the concept has proven successful, it wants to continue. But if a different plan will get the job done and SWIFT steps aside, that’s OK too, he said. There are regulator obstacles in the way as well, Hicks said. SWIFT can’t lay cable in areas that technically can offer downloads of up to 50 megabytes per second and 10 Mb uploads, a CRTC standard. But that may be delivered by less reliable and more expensive technologies. “We get a lot of people who complain and say hey, what are you doing for us? And we have to say sorry, there’s absolutely nothing we can do for you because those are the rules. They will not fund us to go in an area where there is a claim from somebody who says that they can deliver that 50/10.”

