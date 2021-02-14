





Share this Story: Sydenham Campus 'ready to go'

Sydenham Campus 'ready to go'

Article content Grey County’s Sydenham Campus training and innovation centre is ready to open once pandemic-related restrictions allow and the proper city zoning is in place. Economic development manager Steve Furness said planned renovations inside of the former Sydenham Community School are complete. Some funding applications remain outstanding that, if approved, would allow the county to continue building out the centre’s lab spaces. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sydenham Campus 'ready to go' Back to video “But our entrance, our accessible washrooms, our Business Enterprise Centre office space, Catapult and our hot desks are all ready to go. Obviously, we have to wait until we can open up, but we’re ready to go,” he said Friday in an interview. “If we are able to open up, we’ll start to program the building.” When that happens, Furness said he expects there will be a “hive of activity” inside the centre. City council held a public meeting Monday night on a zoning bylaw amendment from Grey County that would permit a county-managed research and development facility to operate in the former Sydenham school at 1130 8th St. E.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The amendment would add and define a “research and development facility” as a permitted use and provide for a site-specific parking requirement that would apply to any combination of users within the building. City officials say staff is working to present at the March 1 council meeting a report with recommendations on the zoning bylaw amendment and a proposed site plan agreement for the property. If approved by council, a bylaw to formally adopt the zoning amendment is expected to come before council March 15, with the bylaw to authorize the site plan agreement anticipated for the March 29 meeting. Grey County purchased the 45,000-square-foot former Sydenham school in October 2018, with a plan to turn it into a skills training and innovation centre. The move came after what Savanna Myers, the county’s director of economic development, tourism and culture, described as a “perfect storm of three different pieces coming together in 2017.” They included years of local employer surveys revealing a vast majority of respondents were struggling to fill skilled positions, coupled with Bruce Power’s announcement of a major replacement project and news that Georgian College’s Owen Sound campus was running out of space and looking for opportunities to grow. The county partnered with Georgian College, the Bluewater District and Bruce Grey Catholic District school boards and Owen Sound in the summer of 2018 and met with more than 100 stakeholders to discuss ways to address the local labour shortage. A business plan for the centre was also developed that summer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Sydenham Campus is to serve as a regional skills training and innovation centre, with support for workers and small businesses, including skills and trades training, research and prototyping, incubation and small equipment labs, county officials said during Monday’s public meeting. Grey County has invested about $1.4 million on the building so far, which included purchasing the property from the Bluewater board for $500,000 and work to upgrade the building’s roof, remove asbestos, paint the interior, improve washrooms and the main entrance and make the building more accessible. Furness said the county’s Business Enterprise Centre, which provides entrepreneurs with information and tools to start, expand and grow their small business, has moved into the Sydenham Campus. Also ready to go inside is the non-profit Catapult Grey Bruce, which offers one-on-one mentorship and other services to help take established businesses to the next level. Staff with both organizations are currently working remotely due to lockdown restrictions. The county is continuing discussions with Georgian College about their needs for space in the building, Furness said. The building also contains “hot desks,” with Internet access, as well as collaboration space and fabrication labs. “We do have some activity that will get started right away and then we’ll probably end up marketing to those groups that fit our mandate – training and so forth – once we get through this (pandemic restrictions),” Furness said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “So we’re quite excited about the campus. It’s looking great.” The goal is for the campus to operate under a cost-recovery model. A “competitive” lease rate of $12 per square foot gross has been set. “The intent was to foster business and offer training, but it certainly wasn’t meant in any way to compete with other commercial landlords or landlords who are offering office space for rent,” Grey County’s senior planner Scott Taylor said during the public meeting. “The objective is that any tenant in the building has to be giving back to Sydenham Campus as well. So it might be that they’re collaborating with other businesses or tenants in the building, it could be that they’re offering training, it could be that they’re using shared equipment with other businesses or it could be that they’re in there for mentorship purposes. They’re there to learn, get their feet as a business and then, hopefully, grow and rent or own space elsewhere in the city or county.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Owen Sound