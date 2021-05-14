Symphony capping off 49th season with free virtual concert Saturday

Article content

The Georgian Bay Symphony will be closing out its 49th season Saturday night with a free virtual concert as planning continues to stage a hybrid 50th season in 2021-22 featuring both digital and live concerts.

Saturday’s event will be streamed at 7 p.m. on the symphony’s YouTube channel and will include works by Vivaldi, Mozart and popular movements from Bizet’s Carmen.

“We all know how uplifting music can be and the symphony wants to do its part to raise our community’s spirits and remind us that there are still great things happening right here in Grey-Bruce,” said GBS manager David Adair.

The symphony usually holds its concerts at East Ridge Community School’s auditorium in Owen Sound. But it moved the events online in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capping off its 48th season with virtual concerts in May and June 2020.

Adair said the local symphony was the only community orchestra in Canada to produce a full season of virtual concerts, which it did for the 49th season that began in October.