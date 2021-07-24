Symphony in the Barn presenting classical music on a working farm
Symphony in the Barn, where mostly urban classical music-lovers practically mingle with cows, pigs and chickens, is back in business starting Friday.
All five Beethoven piano concertos and other music will be performed to in-person audiences in the open air, from a purpose built barn-like stage at this three-day event held at Glencolton Farm, near Durham.
Capacity is limited to 75 per cent under COVID-19 restrictions worked out with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, festival founder Michael Schmidt said in an interview Saturday. He anticipates 700 people in all will attend the various concerts.
“It’s like going to a concert hall except it’s outside.” Opportunities to experience all five concertos are rare, he added. Distancing will be required outside of personal bubbles and people will be asked to bring a mask.
Schmidt chairs the board of Symphony in the Barn, a charitable organization, and does some conducting during the festival he founded 26 years ago.
Last year’s event had a much smaller program and was live-streamed. As gathering limits and lockdowns have eased somewhat, musicians and audiences crave the live experience the festival offers, he said.
“We’re back in business,” Schmidt said from Glencolton Farms, where he lives with his family.
“It’s a full-functioning farm, basically where you have the chickens running around and the cows are there and the horses are there. So I think that makes this festival kind of unique because it’s a working farm,” Schmidt said.
“The people really, really appreciate that,” he said. “There’s a lot of people commenting on it who come from the city to attend the concerts and they say this is just remarkable.”
Last year was the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth and this year’s program, but for the COVID-19 pandemic, would have been presented in 2020.
“Beethoven is a musical reflection of the times we are living in,” Schmidt said, “with so much controversy everywhere and people struggling.”
Beethoven struggled to deal with being misunderstood by critics of the day because he explored new boundaries with the symphonies and with his concertos, Schmidt said.
“We have been locked up for so long. And now comes the freeing experience of getting back to normal. And the expression of that you can find that constantly in Beethoven’s music, Beethoven’s symphonies but also the piano concertos.”
Schmidt knows about controversy too, having spent decades at odds with government regulators over raw milk production and sales. But those days are behind him, he said.
“That got finished with the injunction, where after 25 years trying to bring that out in the open, that is all done now with the injunction and the courts,” he said. “I mean we spent so much time in court and we abandoned that and (are) now focussing basically on the cultural side.”
A judge imposed a permanent injunction in 2018 which in part forbids anyone with knowledge of his order from operating a milk processing plant without a licence, a court order sought by the province and others.
Now Schmidt runs a mixed farm, with horses, beef cattle, heritage pigs and chickens and specialty grains, he said. Others live and work on the farm, which he said is a co-operative.
Part of the festival experience for many is camping at the farm for the weekend. Yet they still emerge from their tents well dressed for the concerts, Schmidt said. Others stay at area B & B operators, use Airbnb and private billeting.
The festive has two artistic directors now: Kati Gleiser, who grew up on a farm in the Owen Sound area and is an internationally recognized pianist, and accomplished violinist and conductor Kevin Mallon.
There are five soloists, including Gleiser, and a full orchestra of 16 on-stage. Concerts run from Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., with some Mozart, Bach and jazz presented too. One concert Sunday at 2 p.m. will offer “surprise collaborations among festival artists,” performed in Symphony in the Barn’s new performance space, the former Hanover Baptist Church, now the Saugeen Academy.
Tickets cost $240 for weekend passes and individual concert prices vary. For details and ticket information, see https://www.symphonyinthebarn.com.