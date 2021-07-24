Symphony in the Barn presenting classical music on a working farm

Symphony in the Barn, where mostly urban classical music-lovers practically mingle with cows, pigs and chickens, is back in business starting Friday.

All five Beethoven piano concertos and other music will be performed to in-person audiences in the open air, from a purpose built barn-like stage at this three-day event held at Glencolton Farm, near Durham.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

Capacity is limited to 75 per cent under COVID-19 restrictions worked out with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, festival founder Michael Schmidt said in an interview Saturday. He anticipates 700 people in all will attend the various concerts.

“It’s like going to a concert hall except it’s outside.” Opportunities to experience all five concertos are rare, he added. Distancing will be required outside of personal bubbles and people will be asked to bring a mask.

Schmidt chairs the board of Symphony in the Barn, a charitable organization, and does some conducting during the festival he founded 26 years ago.

Last year’s event had a much smaller program and was live-streamed. As gathering limits and lockdowns have eased somewhat, musicians and audiences crave the live experience the festival offers, he said.

“We’re back in business,” Schmidt said from Glencolton Farms, where he lives with his family.

“It’s a full-functioning farm, basically where you have the chickens running around and the cows are there and the horses are there. So I think that makes this festival kind of unique because it’s a working farm,” Schmidt said.

“The people really, really appreciate that,” he said. “There’s a lot of people commenting on it who come from the city to attend the concerts and they say this is just remarkable.”