Article content A group seeking to preserve at least part of the 200-plus acre former Talisman Resort property presented its vision for the lands to Grey Highlands council Friday. The Friends of the Beaver Valley group, which has the backing of the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC), is requesting a three-month delay of any potential sale of the property to perform due diligence, appraise the land, inspect the buildings, and prepare an “accurate and low-risk” proposal. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Taxes and utility fees a hurdle for those seeking to preserve Talisman Resort property Back to video “EBC is no stranger in Grey Highlands. We have over 800 acres in nature reserves that protect 17 species of concern while providing public trail access on the Kimbercote property in the valley,” EBC director Bob Barnett said. The EBC said they intend to work with the Friends of Beaver Valley to protect the land and create a “focal point” for “ecosystem services in an area of environmental sensitivity”. A coalition seeking to create sustainable, environmentally friendly development on the lands is growing and being formalized. So far, the EBC, Sustainable Livelihood Canada, Elephant Thoughts and the Kimberley Safety Group are confirmed members.

Article content A petition in support of the group’s mandate has garnered more than 660 signatures. The sprawling former Talisman Resort property has been divided into three parcels. The municipality took over the entire property in 2013 after it developed more than $2 million in tax arrears under previous owners and sat abandoned and deteriorating. The municipality severed the top of the property, nearly 60 acres, and sold the rest to a numbered company. “Here you have a second chance to be stewards of these assets, and not to sell them,” said Niagara Escarpment Foundation president Robert Leverty. The NEF supports the Beaver Valley coalition as well. Recently, the resort’s private owners and the municipality signed a joint venture agreement to collectively market and promote the property in its entirety to prospective buyers and investors. Both parties are working with the consulting firm thinkCOMPASS. A copy of the joint venture agreement between Grey Highlands and the numbered company, 2420124 Ontario Limited, signed March 2 this year provides insight into the goals of a potential development deal for the property. “The Participants agree that any acceptable offers will be evaluated based on a variety of criteria,

including maximizing the development potential of the Beaver Valley Development Project lands,” the agreement reads. The document shows Grey Highlands owns the 59-acre parcel known as Upper Talisman and the 74.8-acre parcel known as Lower Talisman. The numbered company remains the owner of a 139.7-acre parcel of land known as the Talisman Springs Inn and includes the resort buildings. Both parties are equal shareholders in the joint venture.

Article content Approximately $450,000 in taxes and fees are owed to the municipality on the parcel still owned by 2420124 Ontario Limited, Grey Highlands Director of Economic and Community Development Michele Harris said in an email. As part of the joint venture agreement, those outstanding taxes and fees are to be paid. “The Participants acknowledge that there are outstanding property taxes owing to Grey Highlands on the lands in the Beaver Valley Development Project owned by 2420124 and that maximizing the value of a sale of the said lands will be to the mutual benefit of the Participants in that the outstanding taxes will be paid,” the document reads. The document goes on to examine the required criteria of any potential offers for the property including maximizing profits, recruiting reputable investors or purchasers with experience in land development and with financial resources, and a reasonable development timeline. Leverty told the councillors selling off the land simply to “maximize profits” would be a “terrible mistake.” During the two-hour special council meeting Friday, the Friends of Beaver Valley heard about the property’s complex financials and recent history. The presenters heard taxes and utility fees for the property in question, at one time, ran to more than $270,000 annually. “It’s like that old saying, death and taxes,” Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen said. Adding to the complexity of the property’s financials is a water and wastewater system that charges a mandatory delivery fee based on “unit size” and not use, director of public utilities Shawn Moyer said.

Article content In 2015, the new Talisman owners told the Sun Times they were billed more than $140,000 for water despite not being connected to the system. The Kimberley-Amik-Talisman (KAT) water system rates are based on a formula that assigns each household — or unit — a minimum annual delivery charge. Because of the amount of water and wastewater capacity needed at the Talisman Resort, it is billed as 51 water units and 60 wastewater units. That amounts to $120,060 a year in delivery charges alone, the Sun Times was told. “We know it’s a bit of a mess,” said Dr. Mary Ferguson, who has been credited with starting The Friends of the Beaver Valley group. Ferguson and representatives from the EBC said they understood an income-generating element would be needed as part of a sustainable development to cover operating costs. Ferguson listed examples of precedent in other communities where lands were protected or rehabilitated while providing local jobs and preserving habitats. Simply cutting itself off from the water system would create further problems, Moyer advised, and would result in increased cost for the “relatively small” group of users on the system. Barnett said the conservancy was able to raise $1.7 million in less than a year through grants and private donations to purchase a previous property. “I get a sense that the people in the valley want to participate,” Barnett said. “I just want to say, it’s not like we’re penniless, but we do need to get a plan in place and then raise money.”

