Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, outbreak declared at Ayton school

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The newest cases were found in Arran-Elderslie (3), Kincardine (2), South Bruce (2), Southgate, Grey Highlands and Meaford.
There are now 28 active cases, 12 probable cases and 149 high-risk contacts associated with confirmed active cases in the region.
Three patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. No deaths have been linked to the disease in Grey-Bruce.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit confirmed the first COVID-19 outbreak associated with a school Tuesday evening. Two cases have now been linked to Normanby Community School in Ayton, and evidence of transmission has been determined. The sick students have been working with the health unit’s contact management team to determine who may have been exposed. Two other students are showing symptoms, said Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health.