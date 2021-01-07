Thieves target vehicles at hiking trails in the Blue Mountains

Article content

Police in The Blue Mountains are investigating thefts from vehicles parked at entrances to hiking trails.

In the last month, Collingwood and the Blue Mountains OPP have received six complaints of thefts from unoccupied vehicles that were parked at entry points to hiking trails in the town, police said in a news release on Thursday.

In some cases the vehicle was left unlocked and the suspects made off with numerous items such as cellphones, cash, laptops, gift cards, wallets and purses, it said in the release.

In the cases where the vehicles were locked, access was gained by smashing one of the windows, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police remind motorists that along with locking their doors, they should remove any valuable items from plain view by moving them to a trunk or cargo area or locked glove box, or leave them at home.

For more tips the public can visit www.opp.ca and query “Lock it or Lose it.”

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call them at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.