Thirteen new COVID-19 cases added to region's total Friday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the third straight day with double-digit cases reported in the region.

The newest cases were found in Owen Sound (6), Huron-Kinloss (2), The Blue Mountains (2), Grey Highlands, Hanover and Southgate.

The health unit also reported six probable cases and 175 high-risk contacts along with the now 56 confirmed active cases in the two counties.

Two people were in Grey-Bruce hospitals Friday with COVID-19.

Sepoy Manor in Lucknow remains under a declared COVID-19 outbreak after a staff member tested positive for the virus last Saturday. COVID-19 outbreaks are automatically triggered at long-term care facilities in Ontario when a single associated case is found.

There are now 582 people in Grey Bruce who have contracted COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 493 people have recovered and 33 were referred to other health units.