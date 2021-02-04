Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses expected in Grey-Bruce this month

The Sun Times
Feb 04, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Photo by Benoit Tessier /REUTERS

Thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Grey-Bruce this month.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit said in a news release Thursday afternoon it has been advised by the Ministry of Health that a number of shipments are headed its way in the coming weeks.

The expected shipments include 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive this week, 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Feb. 15, and 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Feb. 22.

The vaccines will be used to complete the initial doses at area long-term care homes, vaccinate long-term care staff and essential caregivers, and deliver the second dose to long-term care residents.

If supply permits, first doses will be administered to retirement home residents and staff. Vaccinations of residents at the Saugeen First Nation and Chippewa of Nawash may begin as well, the health unit said in the release.

The vaccines are being administered according to the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s COVID-19 vaccination program plan.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The plan, released on Jan. 25, outlines the health unit’s three-phase approach to vaccinating the population, using mobile clinics, distribution to primary care, hospitals and pharmacies, and mass immunization hubs.

It follows the province’s direction on vaccination distribution through its Ontario Ministry of Health COVID-19 vaccine program, which is based on risk assessment.

The province has now set Feb. 10 as the deadline for having all residents of long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes receive their first vaccine dose.

The health unit is aiming to have close to 140,000 residents of Grey-Bruce vaccinated by the end of 2021.