Three COVID-19 cases added in Grey-Bruce on Sunday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were being reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit on Sunday.

The cases reported on Sunday were in Brockton, South Bruce and The Blue Mountains. Two cases were reported in Grey-Bruce on Saturday, one each in Hanover and Kincardine.

There have now been 1,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce, according to Sunday’s Situation Report from the health unit, which includes testing and case counts reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the total cases reported, 395 have been confirmed as being a variant of concern.

There remained 22 active cases in Grey-Bruce on Sunday, of which six had been confirmed as variants.

The health unit had identified 51 active high-risk contacts.

There were no local cases hospitalized, though five cases transferred from other health units were being cared for in the intensive care units locally. Those cases are not reflected in local case counts.