Three COVID-19 cases added in Grey-Bruce on Sunday
Three new cases of COVID-19 were being reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit on Sunday.
The cases reported on Sunday were in Brockton, South Bruce and The Blue Mountains. Two cases were reported in Grey-Bruce on Saturday, one each in Hanover and Kincardine.
Back to video
There have now been 1,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce, according to Sunday’s Situation Report from the health unit, which includes testing and case counts reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Of the total cases reported, 395 have been confirmed as being a variant of concern.
There remained 22 active cases in Grey-Bruce on Sunday, of which six had been confirmed as variants.
The health unit had identified 51 active high-risk contacts.
There were no local cases hospitalized, though five cases transferred from other health units were being cared for in the intensive care units locally. Those cases are not reflected in local case counts.
A total of 1,336 cases are classified as resolved in Grey-Bruce.
Five people have died from the virus in the two counties, while one Grey-Bruce resident who acquired the infection and was treated outside the region has died and another who acquired the infection locally died outside Grey-Bruce, according to the report.
There have been 97 cases reported in health-care workers who live in the two counties.
There are no reported outbreaks in any hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce.
As of Sunday there were 11 cases associated with an outbreak linked to the Forum rooming house in Hanover.
Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said Sunday that the outbreak is being “well managed” on all levels.
“Community partners rallied around and they are providing all the harm reduction support and other types of support,” Arra said. “It is really heartening to see the community mobilizing that way.”
Another jurisdiction notified the health unit of a positive test of someone from outside the region who had stayed at the rooming house. Additional tests were conducted and the additional cases were confirmed in both residents and visitors to the facility.
In a news release issued on Thursday, the health unit advised that anyone who stayed at the rooming house at 315 10th St., since May 26 should self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were present and should contact a local assessment centre for testing.
Regardless of the test result, impacted people should self-isolate, the release said.
In Grey-Bruce, a total of 107,483 vaccine doses had been administered, including 10,808 in the past seven days.
The province was approaching 10 million doses administered on Sunday, and more than 1 million people had been fully immunized.
The province reported its lowest case count since Oct. 18 with 663 new cases logged on Sunday. There were also 10 new deaths reported in the province on Sunday, bringing the province’s death toll from COVID-19 to 8,854 since the beginning on the pandemic.