Three injured in propane cylinder explosion

Three people were injured and taken to hospital after a propane leak caused an explosion in Grey Highlands on April 13.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of an explosion and subsequent fire at a rural property on Grey Road 12 near Sideroad 10A just before 9 a.m., a police news release said.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of propane cylinders was being unloaded at the property when a leak occurred in one of the cylinders, police said.

A resulting explosion injured three people who were assisting with the off-load. All three were taken to hospital for treatment of what the police describe in a news release as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grey Highlands Fire Department and Grey County Paramedics assisted at the scene. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted to assist, along with a consultation from the Ministry of Labour, Transport Canada, and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.

The investigation is ongoing.