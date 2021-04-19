Three injured in propane cylinder explosion

The Sun Times
Apr 19, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Three people were injured and taken to hospital after a propane leak caused an explosion in Grey Highlands on April 13. Photo supplied by Grey Bruce OPP.
Three people were injured and taken to hospital after a propane leak caused an explosion in Grey Highlands on April 13. Photo supplied by Grey Bruce OPP.

Three people were injured and taken to hospital after a propane leak caused an explosion in Grey Highlands on April 13.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of an explosion and subsequent fire at a rural property on Grey Road 12 near Sideroad 10A just before 9 a.m., a police news release said.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of propane cylinders was being unloaded at the property when a leak occurred in one of the cylinders, police said.

A resulting explosion injured three people who were assisting with the off-load. All three were taken to hospital for treatment of what the police describe in a news release as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grey Highlands Fire Department and Grey County Paramedics assisted at the scene. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted to assist, along with a consultation from the Ministry of Labour, Transport Canada, and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Owen Sound

This Week in Flyers