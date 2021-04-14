





Three more SWIFT projects now underway in Grey-Bruce

Three more SWIFT projects now underway in Grey-Bruce

Article content Construction has started on three more projects to bring high-speed broadband to underserved parts of rural Grey-Bruce. The Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) projects in South Bruce Peninsula, West Grey and Meaford, valued at a combined $5.5 million, are expected to make reliable broadband available to 1,200 homes and businesses. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three more SWIFT projects now underway in Grey-Bruce Back to video Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks, a SWIFT board member, said he’s thrilled the broadband projects are now underway, but his focus is on seeing the so-called SWIFT 2.0 GigaProject get off the ground. “This is exactly what we dreamed about. We wanted to see broadband get expanded to rural communities and this is evidence that it’s actually happening,” he said of Wednesday’s announcement. “That said, this is just the tip of the iceberg. And while I’m celebrating and really happy to see projects happening, I just want people to know that it’s really just the beginning.”

Article content He said 75 per cent of Grey County residents do not have Internet services that meet the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications’ universal service objective of 50 Mbps down and 10 Mbps up. SWIFT 2.0 proposes to bring, by 2026, broadband to 95 per cent of the 372,000 southwestern Ontario residents that will still be without high-speed Internet when SWIFT 1.0 wraps up. The cost of SWIFT 2.0 is pegged at more than $1 billion. The province announced in its latest budget $2.8 billion in additional broadband funding, saying the funding will ensure every Ontario region will have access to reliable broadband by 2025. The province’s total commitment is now $4 billion over six years. The Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus, which initiated SWIFT, is asking the federal government to commit in its budget – set to be released next week – $313 million in direct funding for SWIFT 2.0. The caucus had asked the province to commit $261 million in funding for SWIFT 2.0 in its budget and urged both Ottawa and Queen’s Park during pre-budget consultation to commit to discussions with SWIFT to develop the 2.0 project, saying a co-ordinated strategy is needed “that entwines all levels of government with a program that will incentivize and assist private internet service providers to provide enhanced broadband connectivity” to rural and small urban Ontario. Hicks said he applauds the province for its broadband investment, but noted it remains unclear how the funding will be rolled out.

Article content “I would love for the province to tell us beyond just making the announcement – what is it, exactly, that you’re planning to do with respect to rural broadband?” he said. The SWIFT model works, he said, as it’s a collaboration between all levels of government and Internet service providers. Ottawa, Queen’s Park and Internet providers have each committed $63.7 million to SWIFT, while municipalities are investing $17.6 million. SWIFT has awarded $33 million in contracts for 15 projects to expand broadband to nearly 9,200 homes and businesses in Grey-Bruce. Holstein-based EH!tel Networks began work in late 2020 on the first local SWIFT project – a $4.3 million job to bring broadband to more than 1,000 premises in Southgate and West Grey. Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker, who issued a news release on the latest SWIFT projects, said he’s thrilled to see the SWIFT program continuing its progress to improve broadband services in rural Grey-Bruce. “This pandemic has made us all realize the importance of having reliable broadband internet services. Whether you’re working from home, doing your schoolwork or communicating with loved ones, reliable broadband Internet is vital,” he said. SWIFT announced Wednesday that EH!tel has begun work on a $3.8-million project to bring high-speed Internet – via fibre and wireless technologies – to 897 homes and businesses in Habermehl, Crawford, Mulock, Allan Park and Vickers. Service is expected to start coming online in August. In Meaford, construction has started on a $177,000 fibre-to-the-home project by Grey Bruce Telecom (GBTEL) to bring broadband to 64 premises in Bognor, with service expected to be available in December 2022. The first Bruce County project has also begun, with GBTEL working to bring fibre to 252 premises in Tolmie and Skipness. The $1.5-million project is to wrap up in December 2022.

