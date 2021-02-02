Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all in Hanover.

The new cases, confirmed in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Monday, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Grey-Bruce since the beginning of the pandemic to 652. There remains 27 active cases and two active probable cases.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed, all in Hanover Back to video

There are 116 active high-risk contacts associated with active cases, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.

Two people are in hospital with the virus and there has been one death attributed to the virus in Grey-Bruce. A total of 78 cases have been reported in health-care workers living in the region.

There are no long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in active outbreak in Grey-Bruce.

The health unit has received 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and all have been administered.

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said Tuesday the next shipment of vaccine is expected later this week, at which point they will be able to vaccinate the remaining residents of long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes in the two counties.

The province had set Friday as the target to administer first doses to all residents of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes, but that has been pushed back to Feb. 10 due to vaccine delays.

Ontario logged just 745 more cases and 14 more deaths on Tuesday, but a data migration by Toronto Public Health has been attributed to an underestimation of cases.