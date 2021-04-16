





Share this Story: 'Tired' Kemble Community Centre gets funding boost

'Tired' Kemble Community Centre gets funding boost Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content The “tired” Kemble community centre has had funding approved for a major upgrade. But residents are being warned that it isn’t going to be an easy task to get the facility back into shape. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Tired' Kemble Community Centre gets funding boost Back to video On April 8, it was announced that the former arena was one of 10 local projects to receive funding through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure program stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Georgian Bluffs Chief Administrative Officer Al Meneses said during an update on the announcement at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting that the funding for the community centre includes $678,000 from the federal government and $565,000 from the provincial government, with Georgian Bluffs contributing approximately $452,000 for a total of close to $1.7 million. “We are very thankful for the investment from our government partners and want to thank them publicly for their commitment for helping to make our community healthier, more vibrant and stronger,” said Meneses. “We jointly promote healthy lifestyle choices and recreational activities for those of all ages in our community.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Kemble community centre has long been highlighted at council as needing upgrades, but little work has been done to it. In the municipality’s updated recreation and trails master plan adopted last year, the facility is highlighted as important in providing physical space for community-based programs and rentals, serving as an outreach destination for residents living in the northern and eastern areas of the municipality. “I know residents of the area have patiently been awaiting a plan for the facility as it has needed investment, updates and upgrades for quite some time,” said Meneses. The work on the facility will include improving energy efficiency and accessibility, with funding details calling for an upgrade of all entrances, washrooms and parking areas to make them accessible, a new roof, new flooring, new HVAC system, upgrading the fire suppression and electrical system and increasing the energy efficiency of the building. But Meneses admitted it isn’t going to be easy to do all the work with the funds being provided. A past building condition assessment of the facility found that many of the building’s mechanical, electrical and structural components are at or near the end of their remaining useful life. Over $520,000 in capital repair/replacement activities were identified for the arena up to 2028, however it noted that the numbers may be understated because a detailed structural assessment was not conducted.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The original project budget was created in 2018 and 2019. As we all know 2018 dollars are not worth one dollar in 2021 and likely not worth one dollar in 2022 when the project will likely commence,” Meneses said. “We will need to take a very close look at the budget and the project scope and align them properly.” Meneses said the facility is also obsolete in many ways, both functionally and physically. “Kemble was designed to be a hockey and a skating arena and it no longer functions as an arena,” said Meneses. “Trying to adapt it now to other uses is going to be difficult and costly.” Meneses said there needs to be a full review of what facility and recreational requirements are needed to be incorporated into the community centre. Coun. Carol Barfoot said the arena is “near and dear” to her heart and expressed some disappointment that it has taken the municipality so long to do something at the arena. “I have watched this facility deteriorate over the years almost at a shameful rate,” Barfoot said. She said the community has been doing all it can to keep the arena going to provide area residents, both young and old, with a facility that could meet their recreational needs. She urged council to make sure they involve the community in the process. “When it didn’t have a fridge there anymore, guess who rounded up a fridge? A ratepayer in the community. When the stove bit the dust another ratepayer rounded up a stove that was only a year old,” said Barfoot. “There is interest in keeping it going but you have got to give the people a chance to get involved and sometimes during this discussion stage is the best way to do it.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mayor Dwight Burley said council is trying to correct decisions made in the past. “We are trying to bring it to a more viable use facility and we are doing everything we possibly can, which we have in the last year or so, to try and make that happen,” said Burley. “The unfortunate thing in the political world is that everything goes very slow. We are trying to correct what happened in the past and move forward in the future now.” Staff will now determine how to best fund the municipality’s share of the project and a report will come before council in the future detailing additional project details, project timelines and information on a planned community town hall to provide residents details and to gather additional input on the proposed work. * * * Georgian Bluffs is waiving penalties for overdue tax bills after an “abundance of calls” from ratepayers reporting that they did not receive their tax bills prior to the last installment due date. At its committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, council supported reversing penalty amounts applied on March 2 to tax accounts that were not in arrears prior to the Feb. 24 installment. The problem has been traced to an issue with Canada Post. In a report from Director of Finance and Treasurer Kassandra Rocca, it said staff prepared hard-copy tax bills in January and delivered them to the Owen Sound post office to be mailed to residents. Rocca said on March 2, penalty and interest were applied on all tax accounts with unpaid taxes. The calls from residents in the Francis Lake/Concession 14 area started the next day.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Canada Post was contacted by staff, who were told that residents who were having issue with mail delivery they were to contact Canada Post to report the issue. “We received an abundance of calls from ratepayers on this issue and we know that on our end all the controls were met to ensure all the tax bills were sent out in a timely fashion,” said Rocca. The penalties on overdue accounts are being waived this one time and will only be applied to accounts that were current and had only missed the Feb. 24 installment, Rocca explained. A total of 590 properties will receive the one-time penalty relief. A total of$2,950 in statement fees will be reversed as well as just over $4,350 in penalties. The work will also require significant staff time, as the process is manual, Rocca added. The municipality is also encouraging residents to utilize electronic tax options – including electronic payment and electronic receipt of tax bills – to reduce the township’s reliance on Canada Post. * * * Georgian Bluffs is lowering the speed limit on a section of Dawson Road to 50 kilometres per hour. The municipal council approved a recommendation that the speed limit be reduced from 80km/h to 50 km/h on Dawson Road from the Sarawak Keppel Townline to the dead end. The recommendation came after council received a petition from residents late last year who were concerned about the speed vehicles were travelling on the road. Director of Operations Steve Dollmaier told council that staff did a full comprehensive review of the road in the Kemble area and found that there are some portions where the road narrows. It is currently not posted, which makes it automatically an 80 km/h road under the Highway Traffic Act. The section of Dawson Road from Kemble Rock Road to the Sarawak Keppel Townline will remain 80 km/h it is a “goods and movement road.” “In 2022 we are planning to do a full traffic review of all of our roads to find out what the proper speed limit should be,” Dollmaier said. A bylaw is expected to be passed at the next council meeting.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound