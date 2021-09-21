This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Tories, NDP, PPC see support climb in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Tories, NDP, PPC see support climb in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Article content Conservative Alex Ruff won a second term as Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound’s MP Monday with a larger vote share than he secured in 2019, while both the local Liberals and Greens saw their support drop from the previous federal election.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The NDP and People’s Party of Canada, meanwhile, saw their vote percentages climb locally, with the latter receiving the biggest boost after candidate Anna-Marie Fosbrooke garnered 8.2 per cent of the vote compared to the 2.8 per cent the party earned two years ago. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tories, NDP, PPC see support climb in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Back to video Ruff, who received 49.4 per cent of the local vote Monday compared to 46.1 per cent in his first election, said he greatly appreciates the increased support. “I think it’s an honour and a recognition of the hard work my team’s done to try to connect with the constituents across the riding,” he said Tuesday. “I think part of it comes from the fact that more people know who I am now and they’ve got an opportunity to learn more about me.” With 249 of 250 – or 99.6 per cent – of polls reporting, Ruff had received 27,993 votes in Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound. He will continue to serve as a member of the Official Opposition, again with a minority Liberal government in power. He said he’s committed to being a “loud voice” in Ottawa to ensure the riding gets its fair share. Ruff said he and other Conservative MPs, including re-elected Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb, will work to convince the Liberal government of the need to provide federal infrastructure dollars to rural ridings. “We’re going to fight hard to ensure that all of Canada gets treated equally and fairly,” he said. Voter turnout in this election was about 62 per cent, compared to 65.6 per cent in 2019. Liberal Anne Marie Watson received 14,069 votes or 24.8 per cent of ballots cast. The Liberals earned 30.1 per cent of the local vote in 2019 and 38.84 per cent in 2015.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Watson said Tuesday she is “grateful and appreciative” of the thousands of people who supported her and the Liberal platform in this election. She said there are a few reasons why the Liberal’s share of the local vote might have fallen. It’s always difficult to beat an incumbent – Ruff was a first-time candidate in 2019 – and Watson was, to many people, a new face this time, she said. “Had we had a little bit longer that we knew about (the election); had we had the riding nomination meeting months before, it would have given us a lot longer lead time to get me out there and introduced into the community. So the short notice we had was a big factor,” she said. Watson said she would definitely consider running for the Liberals again. “I think we have already started. We have a groundswell of support in the community. We have to continue the outreach that we’ve already started, we have to stay in peoples’ minds now that we’ve put ourselves there,” she said. The fact the Liberals have won another minority government is not a surprise to anyone, she said, but she thinks it will be good for the country as it requires different parties to work together. “One thing I do hope and wish for for all the leaders – from Mr. Ruff in our riding and across the country – is that if it wasn’t on their radar before, I think trying to deal with the divide and the hatred in this country needs to be at the top,” she said. “What we saw over the last 36 days, I think it showed how big a divide there is in the country and how if left unchecked, hatred can get a toehold. I strongly encourage Mr. Ruff to put that on his list of things to do.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ruff said he will do what he can to help address some of the frustration that’s out there, which he thinks has been largely brought on by the pandemic, but it’s ultimately up to the federal government to heal divisions in the country. “We can all have disagreements on certain issues, but the best way to get people on board with the different measures that are in place is through collaboration, through education, through consistent, transparent communications and that’s a job that, regardless of political party, I think all elected officials need to work on,” he said. NDP candidate Christopher Neudorf finished third in Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound with 7,764 votes or 13.7 per cent of ballots cast, while the PPC finished fourth with 4,632 votes or 8.2 per cent, Green Party candidate Michelle Lawrence finished fifth with 1,721 votes or three per cent and independent candidate Reima Kaikkonen finished sixth with 522 votes or 0.9 per cent. In 2019, the NDP received 11.7 per cent of the local vote share, while the Greens earned 8.8 per cent and the Libertarian candidate received 0.6 per cent. In a statement to The Sun Times, Fosbrooke said she is “very proud of the tremendous support and growth” the PPC has received in this election and is “very grateful for the courage and determination” of those who cast ballots for the party. “Everyone knows the PPC has made significant progress, with good reason, and is definitely here to stay,” she said. “The media tries to ignore us because we threaten the establishment, but more Canadians are waking up to where we are currently headed and how it cannot end well for our country and our future generations. We will continue standing for what we believe in and opposing those who corrupt our governance, health, and economy, and violate our personal rights and freedoms.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound