Toronto-area COVID patients moved to Owen Sound ICU

Article content The Owen Sound hospital’s intensive care unit received three “very sick” COVID-19 patients from the Toronto region on the weekend. And more are expected to arrive as the province’s hospitals fill up in a third wave of the pandemic in which the variants are winning the battle over vaccinations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Toronto-area COVID patients moved to Owen Sound ICU Back to video “For the first time we are seeing very sick ICU patients moved all over the place,” Grey Bruce Heath Services President and CEO Gary Sims said Monday. “This weekend there were three moved here.” An additional four ICU beds are expected to be open locally by the end of the week. With those additional beds, GBHS will have a total of 10 Level 3 ICU beds, which are the beds COVID-19 patients need. GBHS will attempt to open more ICU beds if they are pushed to do so, Sims said. “We are almost full, but the minute I open those beds up then I will get three more,” Sims said. “They will just send them right away.” The three patients the Owen Sound hospital received over the weekend were flown in to receive care locally because there is no longer the space in Toronto-area hospitals. The province now has a record number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and ICUs. On Monday, there were 2,202 COVID-related patients reported in Ontario hospitals, including 755 in ICUs and 516 on ventilators, all highs since the pandemic began a year ago.

Article content “Those people are intubated, vented, unconscious and a lot of work,” Sims said of the patients now receiving care in Owen Sound. “But it tells you what Toronto is facing. Air Ornge is flying all over the place. They have committed almost all of their vehicles at this point to transporting patients and they can’t keep up.” Sims said it is obviously a very challenging time for the patients and their families. “They are so far away from home and you can imagine the stress that the families are going through when this occurs,” said Sims. “But it is what we face for the next two to three weeks.” And worries that the province could soon run out of ICU beds, leaving health-care providers to make the difficult decision of who gets potentially life-saving care and who doesn’t, could also become a reality locally. Sims said they will not move to make those choices unless there is a provincial movement to do so, but preparations are being made locally should they have to. “I am a pretty seasoned guy and I have seen a lot of death and a lot of challenges, and that tool scares me more than almost anything else that we do,” Sims said. “If you enact it, it means a real change in the way that we approach health care overall and we are just praying we don’t get there.” Sims said hospitals in the Southwest region have been told to expect 100 patients coming out of Toronto every week, with 100 patients going to the Eastern region as well. Sims said GBHS has opened an additional 20 beds to prepare for an influx of pre-ICU COVID-19 patients, with a proposal in place to open another 20 beds.

Article content “They are COVID positive patients that are sick enough that they will need an ICU bed at some point,” Sims said. “They are going to move those sick patients to us and we will have to manage them into our ICUs.” Sims said he expects those COVID-positive patients to start arriving in Owen Sound this week as well. The province said last week that it expected to have an additional 350 ICU beds in place in days, with plans to eventually free up between 700 and 1,000. But staffing those beds is going to be a seemingly impossible challenge. The province has reached out to other countries for ICU staff, to the military and to other provinces. Sims said locally, South Bruce Grey Health Services have identified critical care nurses that can assist at ICUs at GBHS. “We have limited resources,” said Sims. “It is an extremely specialized field.” Field hospitals in Toronto and Hamilton are also being prepared to accept patients. The field hospital at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre has been in place but unused since near the beginning of the pandemic, and the chance it could be put to use is becoming more of a possibility. Sims said the additional 40 beds the corporation already expects to have in place in-house are “like a field hospital.” “Will there be a time when I look to move more patients out into the field hospital? Yes, it is very much a possibility now,” said Sims. “The challenge will become manning it and managing it.” Staffing the additional ICU beds also means that other important services, including elective surgeries, will need to be suspended.

Article content “Our emerg remains open to everyone that needs it, but surgeries will be reduced to urgent and emergent only,” said Sims. “That will probably happen in the next week and that is happening across the province.” Sims said ramping down surgeries is the very last thing they want to do, because it immediately means they are doing harm. “We did harm in the first wave by closing down for five months because there were people who did not get surgeries, or were delayed or took longer to get it,” said Sims. We did really well at making up most of it, but now we are closing again and that will do damage into the future.” And Sims is also concerned for his frontline staff, who are tired from working long hours, taking extra precautions and living with the fear of taking the virus home to their families. “The frontline staff don’t stop, the docs don’t stop and credit to them, but it is hard to keep going long-term,” Sims said. “This is a real challenge to my staff and I can’t be more proud of the people I work with every day.” In early April, GBHS declared its first and only outbreak of the pandemic over. That outbreak at the Owen Sound hospital began on March 20 after four patients on the sixth floor were found to have the virus. Another two patients and one staff member later tested positive. During the height of the outbreak, nine COVID-19 patients in total were being treated at the hospital, including three who were moved from rural GBHS hospitals to free up beds. One patient died during the outbreak.

Article content Sims said GBHS staff did really well at managing that outbreak and minimizing its impact, but the challenges they are facing now are daunting, including concerns locally about an increase in cases. “There are a lot of community cases, much younger people, a lot of spread and they are variants,” said Sims. “We are now seeing what some of the province had been seeing in the earlier waves. “As a hospital we are starting to see what New York saw in its crisis and what Lombardy, Italy, saw in its crisis and it is the pressure and collapse of the health care system and that lack of ability to move patients anywhere becomes a real challenge.” Sims said the third wave is being fuelled by the variants, which now make up 80 to 90 per cent of cases they see – spreading more quickly, infecting more people and in some cases proving more deadly than the original strain of the virus. Sims said the last lockdown in the winter was lifted a bit too early with the province still holding about 300 COVID patients in ICUs, which began immediately filling up again. “We were a little bit behind the eight-ball right off the bat,” said Sims. “With this wave three it has always been a race between the vaccines and the variants and the variants unfortunately are winning.” Sims said the province is at the point where it will run out of ICU beds or come “darn close” to doing so. He said they are going to be pushed hard to manage the surge, which has now arrived. “It doesn’t hit people on their day-to-day lives when they are going grocery shopping, etc., but I can tell you in the hospital system we are starting to look at a crisis,” said Sims. “This is a crisis and it is happening.”

