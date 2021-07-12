This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Tourism minister visits Grey-Bruce as it readies for reopening Stage 3

Article content With the province set to enter Stage 3 of its reopening plan on Friday, Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod was in the Owen Sound area for a “soft launch” of her tour to boost the tourism and cultural sectors hit hard by the 16-month pandemic.

Article content But as Grey-Bruce continues to deal with higher case counts, MacLeod warned of the unpredictability of the virus and the importance of getting vaccinated to help ensure that everyone will be able to continue to do “the things you love the most about where you live.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tourism minister visits Grey-Bruce as it readies for reopening Stage 3 Back to video “The best way we can get back to what we used to do and love and everything is to get not just one dose, but a double dose,” MacLeod said at Wicklen Stables just west of Owen Sound on Monday morning, where she announced $13,100 in Trillium funding for the Georgian Riding Association for Challenged Equestrians. “If you want to go Summerfolk in big numbers, then we need you to get vaccinated. If you want to watch the Owen Sound Attack play hockey this fall you need to have your vaccination. If you want to be in restaurants for in-room dining, it is all going to be incumbent upon us doing our part, getting our vaccine and getting back to the things we love to do and supporting them.” MacLeod used the start of the third wave as a lesson of how how quickly plans can change in a pandemic. She said the province was prepared to clear the Ontario Hockey League for its return-to-play plan, but within two days the pandemic conditions had changed so dramatically that Ontario went back into lockdown instead. “We have always been in that precarious situation,” said MacLeod. “The best way for us to broadly reopen the economy, to make sure programs like this are reopened, to make sure we can welcome back visitors, are keeping case counts low, ICU capacity low, hospital admittance low and getting our vaccines.”

Article content Ontario will enter Step 3 of its Roadmap to Reoepening on Friday, five days ahead of previously planned with the province’s vaccination rates climbing and its COVID-19 case counts falling. As of Monday, more than 78.5 per cent of eligible people age 12+ had received at least one dose of vaccine, while just under 54 per cent of people had been administered two doses. Ontario on Monday reported 114 new daily cases of COVID-19, the lowest on a single day in more than 10 months. There were no new deaths linked to the virus reported on Monday. But while the province has seen a decline, Grey-Bruce continues to see higher case counts, though its numbers have also started to decline after a series of local outbreaks. According to the provincial figures release Monday, Grey-Bruce had the highest case count of any region in the province with 18, followed by 15 in Waterloo Region and 10 in Toronto. Those at the announcement on Monday of $838,000 for tourism and cultural programming in the riding continued to take precautionary measures including physical distancing and wearing masks, even when outdoors. Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker said the Ontario government is attempting to do the reopening in a “balanced and safe manner” and the surge of cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks locally linked to the more transmissible Delta variant shows what can happen if your rush back too quickly. “As government we have always had to balance that,” said Walker. “How do you get people back to normal safely and how do you not put the economy in jeopardy again and all of the great things like GRACE.”

Article content With the province entering Stage 3 on Friday, indoor cultural facilities like museums will once again be permitted to open, along with cinemas, theatres, concert and other performing arts venues, with capacity limits in place. It is the first time they have been allowed to open since the province last shut down at the beginning of April. Libraries were permitted to reopen with capacity limits when the province entered Step 2 of reopening on July 2. MacLeod said the sectors of her ministry have been hit the hardest by the 16-month pandemic and she expects they will be the longest to recover. “When times are good and the economy is rolling along and we are not in a health crisis, we sort of take for granted our public library, we take for granted our local museum, we expect that our hotels and our restaurants are going to thrive and we think that organizations like GRACE are going to get the volunteer hours and they are also going to get the charitable donations,” said MacLeod. “Donations are down during COVID and people are very nervous about volunteering so that is something we are going to need to restore and reconnect.” MacLeod said she plans to go across the province to talk about “rediscovering Ontario and what the important things that make us love where we live are all about.” “As we come out of COVID-19 and many of us start to get double vaccinated, that is the message we are trying to get out this summer – get vaccinated and get out there and support your local economy,” said MacLeod.

Article content Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times The funding GRACE is receiving is through the Ontario Trillium Foundation Resilient Communities Fund. A total of $544,000 in grants are being issued to organizations through the fund in BGOS, including to Owen Sound Little Theatre and the Georgian Bay Folk Society. GRACE President Renee Robins said the funding has always been the greatest battle for GRACE and those announced Monday were welcome, allowing them to expand their program and reach out further to help the community and make a difference. GRACE has been providing a non-profit volunteer-driven therapeutic riding program for more than 30 years to those who face challenges in everyday life, offering physical growth and strength, emotional support and guidance and friendship, social skills and the joys of being part of a team, Robins explained. “Unlike most sports and recreational activities we have great expenses that happen whether we run a program or not,” Robins said. “We have living workers who need care year-round. “These four-legged care providers are the most important part of our team and it is important they receive the best of care.” Funding to other organizations and institutions announced on Monday is coming from Community Museum Operating Grants and Public Library Operating Grants. Among the recipients are the Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library, which is receiving $75,980, part of a contribution of more than $202,000 in operating grants for eight local libraries. Other recipients include the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Library and the Meaford Public Library. The Grey Roots Museum and Archives, is receiving $63,534, part of an overall investment of almost $92,000 in community operating grants for four local museums, including the Bishop House Home and Museum.

