Tracks in snow lead police to suspected culprits

Snowfall helped Owen Sound police track down suspects in separate incidents this weekend.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Owen Sound man just after 9 p.m. Saturday after police say he fled from them on an ATV.

Officers saw the vehicle driving along 10th Street East, contrary to a city bylaw which prohibits ATVs on that street, and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, who had a passenger with him, “made a dangerous manoeuver and sped northbound” on 1st Avenue East in the 1000 block, which is for southbound travel only.

“Officers were able to follow the tire tracks to an address on 3rd Avenue East, where the suspect surrendered to police,” the release said. He was a prohibited driver and blew over the legal limit to drive.

The suspect is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and operation over 80. He has a March 4 court date in Owen Sound.

Later that night, police responded to a burglar alarm just after 3 a.m. at an eastside retailer in which entry was gained by forcing open a door.

Police tracked footprints in the fresh snow and found the suspect at another eastside business, which he was prohibited from attending due to outstanding break and enter charges. He had property from the break and enter and break-in tools including bold cutters, police said.

He was charged with break, enter and commit theft, possession of break and enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of conditions of a previous bail order and was held for a bail hearing.