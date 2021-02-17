Tractor trailers ditched in Meaford

The Sun Times
Feb 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read
Two tractor trailers were ditched in the Municipality of Meaford on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. Photo by Supplied photo

Two tractor trailers have had to be towed from a ditch in the Municipality of Meaford after they slid off the road on Wednesday morning.

At 6:19 a.m., Grey Bruce OPP were called to Grey Road 112 north of Highway 26 about the two tractor trailers that had slid off the roadway.

One of the vehicles had lost control and slid into the ditch, and then a short time later another tractor trailer slid off the roadway trying to avoid colliding with the other one in the ditch, police said in a news release.

There were no injuries, but traffic was rerouted as the trucks were towed from the ditch, the release said.

