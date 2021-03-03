





Article content South Bruce Peninsula has supported a Grey Transit Route bus service to Sauble Beach for the upcoming summer months. During its council meeting on Tuesday, council approved allocating just under $32,000 to cover the cost of a route to the beach. South Bruce Peninsula staff was directed to work with Grey County staff to expand the Owen Sound to Wiarton route to the beach. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Transit route to be extended to Sauble Beach for summer Back to video The Grey Transit Route kicked off in the fall of 2020, providing bus service along Highway 10 between Owen Sound and Orangeville, Highway 26 between Owen Sound and The Blue Mountains, Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton and Highway 6 from Owen Sound to Wiarton. Driverseat Owen Sound has been contracted to provide the service, the majority of which is paid for through provincial funding allocated to Grey County and Southgate. The funding is to provide the service until March 2023. The Highway 6 route currently runs Tuesday to Thursday and includes stops in Springmount, Shallow Lake, Hepworth and Wiarton. In the fall council expressed an interest in expanding it to Sauble Beach. The Sauble Beach Chamber of Commerce and businesses were also consulted and expressed an interest in the service.

Article content “It will enable our business community to tap into a different pool of employees, because I know that from talking to the business owners, they always have trouble getting staff because of the transportation issues,” Mayor Janice Jackson said Wednesday. “It will also help to alleviate some of the parking issues we have at the beach. With our numbers increasing every year we have a larger demand on parking.” Jackson said daytrippers from Owen Sound and other areas could instead take transit to the beach, rather than drive. “We are happy to cover the cost of that service because I think it will be a huge benefit to our community,” she said. Under the pilot project approved by council on Tuesday, the Owen Sound to Wiarton service would also run to Sauble Beach three times a day from Friday to Monday between May 21 and Sept. 6. Ridership will be tracked and the success of the route will be evaluated at the end of the project. Council will determine if they want to support the project in future years. “I think it is a great start to getting some transportation options there,” said Jackson. * * * South Bruce Peninsula has received federal and provincial funding of more than $2 million for reconstruction work along Mary Street in Wiarton. The funding will be used to complete water, wastewater and storm drain infrastructure along an approximately 800-metre stretch of Mary Street from Claude Street to just east of Cordingley Crescent. The project, which is to also include the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the roadway, has an overall approved cost of more than $3.1 million, with the municipality funding its more than $1.1 million portion with reserves.

Article content “We have been applying for grants to redo the infrastructure under Mary Street for quite a long time,” Mayor Janice Jackson said on Wednesday. “We were successful in receiving a grant so we are thrilled to redo Mary.” Engineering work has already been completed for the project and the construction work is to start this year. The project has been included in the municipality’s 2021 budget. The funding is being received through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program Green Stream of the provincial and federal governments. * * * South Bruce Peninsula has deferred making a decision on the installation of public wi-fi service in downtown Wiarton. On Tuesday, council was presented with a staff recommendation to install the conduit and infrastructure to provide wi-fi service along Berford Street between George and Division Streets. The cost of the work to install the service is approximately $6,500, with ongoing operating costs of $5,400 per year. Director of Transportation Lara Widdifield said she understood that the signal would not be strong enough for the wi-fi to be accessed indoors at businesses, but would allow people to access the Internet along the street. Widdifield said it would be like adding another amenity to the downtown, as the municipality attempts to make it more attractive as a place to visit. “It is just something nice to provide,” said Widdifield. The municipality is in the process of a major reconstruction of the downtown, which includes underground infrastructure work, as well as new streets, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic signals and furniture.

Article content Councillors spoke in favour of having the wi-fi infrastructure in place, but some expressed concerns about if there was a need for the technology and the ongoing cost associated with the service. Some suggested that it may be an initiative the downtown improvement area would be interested in undertaking. Council elected to defer making a decision on the proposal and Widdifield was directed to return to council with more information on costs associated with installing the conduit and contract requirements. * * * South Bruce Peninsula is transferring over a million dollars into its reserves after a staff oversight left the funds in limbo at the conclusion of the 2018 fiscal year. The oversight came to light as staff were finalizing its 2020 year-end and was confirmed in discussions with the town’s auditors, Director of Financial Services Michael Humble said in a report to council on Tuesday. The largest amount was a general tax supported surplus of close to $912,000, which is to be moved into the working capital reserve fund, with council able to determine where to allocate those funds in the future. A more than $147,000 Amabel water surplus will be moved to the Amabel water capital reserve fund, while just under $1,200 will be allocated to each of the Wiarton water and Wiarton wastewater capital reserve funds. A surplus of $360 from the building department is moved to the building services reserve fund. Humble said that staff usually brings the disposition of surplus funds in a report to council soon after the end of each fiscal year, but there was an oversight at the end of 2018 and that didn’t happen.

