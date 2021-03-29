





Share this Story: Transport Canada says Norgoma does not fit its plans for Owen Sound port

Transport Canada says Norgoma does not fit its plans for Owen Sound port Photo by The Sault Star / SunMedia

Article content The M.S. Norgoma’s future in Owen Sound as a proposed tourist destination and floating commerce hub may be dead in the water. In a letter to the City of Owen Sound, Transport Canada manager of airports and ports Patricia Moniz wrote “We regret to advise that we cannot support the proposal at this time as it is not compatible with our land management considerations at the port.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Transport Canada says Norgoma does not fit its plans for Owen Sound port Back to video The letter goes on to say the permanent relocation of the Norgoma within the inner harbour “does not align with our plan for the port at this time”. “These considerations include carrying out due diligence and other work in support of a future divestiture of the port pursuant to our Port Asset Transfer Program,” Moniz writes in the letter. Mike Goman of Tobermory Real Estate Investors Inc. (TREII) went in front of Owen Sound’s Community Development, Tourism and Culture Advisory Committee earlier this month and proposed an ambitious plan to tow the 71-year-old ship to Owen Sound from Sault Ste. Marie where it sits in a marine yard awaiting either salvation or scrap.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Goman and his business partner originally floated the plan before Northern Bruce Peninsula council, but a feasibility study showed Little Tub Harbour in Tobermory would be too small and too busy to be host to the historic Great Lakes ship. The docking location proposed for the Norgoma in Owen Sound is on the west side of the federal harbour slightly south of the winter docking location of the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun. City councillor Richard Thomas, who chairs the city’s Community Development, Tourism and Culture Advisory Committee, said he was disappointed with Transport Canada’s response to the proposal. “Transport Canada, to this point, hasn’t shown an awful lot of interest in anything in the Owen Sound Harbour,” he said. “We finally got a proposal here, that, quite honestly, drew a lot of enthusiastic response.” Thomas said he was perplexed by Transport Canada’s position the ship wouldn’t fit into their future plans for the harbour. “As far as I’m aware, they certainly haven’t shared any future plans for the harbour so I don’t know what they have in mind,” he said. The letter states Transport Canada may plan to off-load the harbour in the future. Thomas said those talks have been had previously with the city, but never went anywhere. “I was trying to figure out how many times the city has had divestiture talks with them and I think it’s been at least twice, and both times the talks have concluded with no conclusions,” Thomas said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content City manager Tim Simmonds said the city has no ongoing or planned formal discussions with Transport Canada regarding divestiture. “Based on the correspondence received, city staff are seeking clarification as to Transport Canada’s ‘Land Management Considerations at the Port'” Simmonds said in an e-mail Monday. Requests for comment made to Transport Canada Monday morning were not immediately returned. In their letter, Transport Canada said they would support commercial, heritage and other activities conducive to a working port. Built in the 1950s in Collingwood, the 188-foot Norgoma was a package freighter and passenger ferry once operated by the Owen Sound Transportation Company. In 1974, the Norgoma and her sister ship the Norisle were replaced by the Chi-Cheemaun, which still does the run today. Sault Ste. Marie bought the vessel for a dollar from the Ontario government in 1975 and the Norgoma has called the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie home for decades, where it was operated as a museum for much of that time. Last year the city took back ownership of the ship from the volunteer organization that had operated it. It was moved from the city’s Roberta Bondar Marina to a private dock in June 2019 and put up for sale later in the year. “We know that the Norgoma’s days are numbered,” Thomas said. “If something can’t be put together if a home can’t be found for her, she is going to the scrap yard. And here we have an investor who is willing to go out on a line to make this happen and Transport Canada for whatever mysterious reason says no . . . I never say never.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound