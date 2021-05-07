Trial of man charged in death of Nolan Panchyshyn starts Sept. 27

Scott Dunn
Owen Sound courthouse. /Postmedia Network
The jury trial of David Douglas Beattie, charged in the death of a 20-year-old Southampton man more than three years ago, will begin Sept. 27 in Owen Sound.

Beattie, now 25, is charged with second-murder in the death of Nolan Panchyshyn on Dec. 14, 2017, in Chatsworth Township, and offering an indignity to human remains between Dec. 14, 2017 and March 13, 2018 in Chatsworth Township.

The trial in the Superior Court of Justice is scheduled to take place in person and is anticipated to take six weeks.

