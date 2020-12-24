Two charged after stolen delivery van almost driven into Durham home

Article content

West Grey Police have charged a pair of Owen Sound residents after two suspects crashed a stolen delivery vehicle just feet away from a Durham home and attempted to flee the scene.

Police say at approximately 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, they received information that a delivery truck had been stolen during a delivery at a Garafaxa Street South location in Durham.

The suspects soon lost control of the stolen vehicle and drove onto a property at Saddler Street East, one street south of Grey County Road 4 near downtown Durham.

A police photo shows the vehicle left the road up a steep embankment and took out a street sign before coming to a stop just feet away from a residence.

Police say the two suspects attempted to flee the scene. A community member detained one of the suspects until police arrived. The police then located and arrested the second suspect after a search of the area.

Marcus David Wilson, 29, of Owen Sound has been charged by police with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Michelle Nicole Vandenakker, 32, of Owen Sound has been charged by police with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.