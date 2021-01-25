Two charged in Georgian Bluffs drug bust

Article content

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was executed in Georgian Bluffs on Friday.

Grey Bruce OPP were assisted by members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Street Crime Unit with the execution of the warrant at a residence on Highway 6 on Friday.

Police seized cocaine, heroin, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, other pills and a quantity of Canadian currency at the residence, it said in a news release.

A 67-year-old woman and 27-year-old man from Georgian Bluffs were both charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of traffcking, possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

Both are scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Feb. 25.