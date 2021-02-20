Two COVID cases referred to Grey-Bruce on Saturday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but did add two cases to its total that had been referred to Grey-Bruce from another health unit.

According to the health unit’s daily Situation Report, the cases referred from another region were one resident each of Hanover and West Grey.

One case from Grey-Bruce was referred to another health unit during the 24-hour period prior to 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

There have now been 690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of Grey-Bruce, of which 15 remain active, down one from a day earlier.

Of the active cases, six were in Owen Sound, four were in Southgate, three were in Saugeen Shores, and two were in Hanover.

There are 49 high-risk contacts associated with the active cases.

A total of 674 cases have been resolved, while one death has been attributed to the virus in the two counties. There remains one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There have been 80 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.

And there are currently no outbreaks of COVID-19 being reported in any long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in the two counties.

The health unit was reporting a total of 2,612 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce by the end of the day Friday, up from 2,007 doses one day earlier.