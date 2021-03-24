Article content

Two people face additional charges in relation to the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Emerson Sprung in early 2020.

Grey Bruce OPP under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch have now charged Laurel Campbell, 28, and Bridget Taylor Smith, 25, both of Meaford, with two counts each of failing to comply with a release order, Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release on Tuesday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two facing additional charges in connection to Meaford murder Back to video

The two women had both been charged on July 22, 2020 with accessory after the fact to murder, in relation to the case involving the death of Sprung.

On May 3, 2020, Grey Bruce OPP received a report of a missing person. Sprung had left his family’s Trowbridge Street West home on May 2 about 9 p.m. riding a red BMX-style bicycle and may have been headed to Memorial Park, but indicated he would be back shortly, according to police.

Sprung’s remains were located by police three days later in Meaford’s Lakeview Cemetery. Soon afterwards, the OPP arrested and charged 34-year-old Matthew McQuarrie of Meaford with first degree murder.

McQuarrie was later additionally charged with assault, failing to comply with probation by failing to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and with causing a disturbance in or near a public place, 80 Victoria St., by using obscene language, all on Feb. 13, 2020 in Meaford, according to charge documents.