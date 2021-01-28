Two Hamilton men charged in break-in

Article content

A police dog helped officers find two suspects who fled a break-and-enter in progress reported to police Wednesday night.

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP said officers were dispatched to a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on Grey Road 19 about 10 p.m. in Blue Mountains.

The suspects had fled when police arrived but police with a dog and Emergency Response Team members located them, a police news release Thursday.

Two Hamilton men were charged with break and enter, mischief and theft under $5,000 and are to appear in Owen Sound in the Ontario Court of Justice Feb. 25.