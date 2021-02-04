Two house fires in Chatsworth Wednesday

Scott Dunn
Feb 04, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  2 minute read
A Chatsworth Township Fire Department fire truck leads the annual Chatsworth Santa Claus Parade down Garafraxa Street on Saturday, December 19, 2015 in Chatswoth, Ont. James Masters/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
Photo by James Masters /James Masters/Sun Times

Chatsworth firefighters fought two house fires back-to-back Wednesday.

Neither fire resulted in injuries, neither was suspicious and so far no specific cause has been determined in either case, Chatsworth fire Chief Mike Givens said Thursday.

The first fire call came in about 2:20 p.m. concerning a residence along the Holland-Sydenham Townline, about 1.5 kilometres east of Highway 6/10.

Occupants of an old two-storey farmhouse discovered the fire, got out and called for help. Though the point of origin of the fire was found in one room, the cause remains unknown for now, Givens said. Fire alarms were sounding when firefighters arrived.

Flames got into the lath and plaster walls and climbed into the attic. Walls and parts of the ceiling were pulled down to find and extinguish the fire, he said. He estimated damage at between $65,000 and $70,000.

Givens will return to look around to help determine the cause of the fire. He also planned to speak with an insurance company investigator.

About 10 Chatsworth Fire Department firefighters and 10 or 12 Inter Township Fire Department firefighters fought that fire. Inter Township was called in for its pumper truck support, should it be needed.

As clean-up was underway, another fire was called in about 4:30 p.m. Inter Township firefighters stayed to clean up the first fire, Chatsworth firefighters left to fight the second on Chatsworth Road 24, about five kilometres east of Williamsford, and Grey Highlands firefighters were called in for tanker support.

“The homeowner had just come home from work and he said just as he got out of his vehicle, he thought he could hear some kind of alarm going off,” Givens said. The homeowner opened the door “and just kind of got hit with a wall of smoke, closed the door and called 911.”

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from two main-floor windows of the newer log home. The fire had been slow-burning, which made lots of heat and smoke and caused an estimated several hundred thousand dollars damage, Givens said.

He met with an insurance investigator in this case and noted a restoration company and engineer are involved.

The point of origin of the fire was found and crews kept the fire damage to one room at the rear of the home, a hallway and into the kitchen. There was heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the home.