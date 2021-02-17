Two injured in crash near Meaford

Rob Gowan
Feb 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read
A head-on crash on Highway 26 near Meaford left two people injured on Wednesday morning. Photo by Supplied photo

Two people suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening after a head-on collision on Highway 26 west of the town of Meaford.

At 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to the collision on Highway 26 between Grey Road 112 and the 11th Line in the Municipality of Meaford.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were severely damaged, police said in a news release.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene, with the highway reopening in both directions around 11:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound

This Week in Flyers