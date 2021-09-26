Two more COVID cases, more vaccination clinics announced

Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The cases were found in Chatsworth and Southgate and bring to 14 the number of active cases of he pandemic virus. Another 46 high-risk contacts are also being managed by the health unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two more COVID cases, more vaccination clinics announced Back to video

There have been 2,312 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey Bruce since early 2020. To date, 2,272 cases are considered resolved.

One person is hospitalized in Grey-Bruce with COVID. Twenty-two local people have died as a result of it and 120 local health-care workers have been infected since the pandemic began.

Information in Sunday’s situation report was up-to-date as of midnight Saturday.

The Kids ‘N Us child-care centre in Dundalk is the only such facility or school where a cohort of children and staff has been sent home. This was following discovery Friday of a probable case of COVID in someone who’d visited the centre in the previous two days.

A total of 2,075 vaccines were given in the past seven days and in all, 232,612 doses of vaccine have been administered in Grey-Bruce.

So far, 78.9 per cent of people aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated. That’s 69.2 per cent of the entire Grey-Bruce population, information on the health unit’s website said Sunday.

* * *

Health unit COVID-19 vaccination clinics are all walk-in, with no appointments necessary this week.

Monday, Sept. 27 – Grey Bruce Health Unit, Owen Sound, 3 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 – Dundalk Community Centre, 4 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – Blue Mountain Village – Conference Centre, The Blue Mountains, 9 a.m. to noon.

Also Wednesday – Nuclear Innovation Institute, Port Elgin, 4 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 30 – No clinics scheduled

Friday, Oct. 1 – Durham Community Centre, 4 – 6 p.m.

See the health unit’s website for vaccine schedule updates.

* * *

The health unit shared a link to a Ministry of Health list of questions and answers concerning proof of vaccination as part of its vaccine certificate policy to help the public and businesses comply. It’s found here.