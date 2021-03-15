Two more COVID cases reported Monday in Grey-Bruce

This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
Grey-Bruce recorded two new cases of COVID-19, one each in Southgate and Kincardine.

Monday’s daily situation report, current as of midnight Sunday, records 729 cumulative, confirmed cases of the pandemic virus here, including seven cases of variants of concern: one Brazil variant and six South Africa variant.

Five South Africa variants are active among the 16 active cases of COVID-19 Monday.

So far 711 cases have resolved, one person with COVID is in hospital and two COVID patients have died. Grey-Bruce has recorded 82 health-care worker infections.

