





Share this Story: Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Grey-Bruce Wednesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Grey-Bruce Wednesday Photo by HANDOUT / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Article content Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Wednesday. The cases were confirmed in The Blue Mountains and Brockton, according to public health’s daily situation report, which covered testing and case counts for the 24-hour period prior to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Grey-Bruce Wednesday Back to video They bring to 772 the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began. Twenty-seven of those cases have been identified as a variant of concern. Public health says there are now 42 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 14 involving a variant of concern. There are also 133 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases in Grey-Bruce. Four people are in hospital in the region with a confirmed case of the virus. Two deaths have been reported locally so far. Public health says 728 local cases are now considered resolved. The lone outbreak in the region is at the Owen Sound hospital, where four patients on the sixth floor have tested positive for the virus. There are no outbreaks in any retirement or long-term care homes, schools or childcare centres.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Just under 1,660 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Grey-Bruce Tuesday, raising the total number of doses given locally to 20,745. Public health has received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, with the possibility that the shipment may yield additional doses. Residents who turn 75 this year are now eligible for the vaccine and can make an appointment through the province’s booking system. Vaccines this week also continue to focus on health-care workers, residents over 80, First Nations residents, retirement and long-term care home staff and residents and chronic home care recipients. The booking system can be accessed at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-888-999-6488. * * * Ontario reported 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, a nearly two per cent increase over the 1,546 new cases reported a day earlier. Ten more people have died of the virus in the province, raising that total to 7,263. Both the number of active and resolved cases in Ontario are also up over Tuesday’s numbers, with 15,047 active cases and 311,380 resolved cases provincewide. Toronto had the highest number of new cases in Ontario Wednesday at 459, followed by Peel Region with 309, York Region with 143 and Ottawa with 89. Nearly 1,390 people, an increase of 30 over the previous day, have tested positive in Ontario for the variant of concern known as B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom. The variant of concern B.1.351, first detected in South Africa, was found in three more patients, raising the cumulative case count to 50. Ten more people tested positive for the variant P.1, first detected in Brazil, putting the total case count in Ontario for that mutation at 47.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The province says 893 people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 were in hospital Wednesday, about 25 more than a day earlier. 210 of those people are on a ventilator, while 333 are in intensive care. Health care workers administered 72,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, raising the total of doses administered so far in Ontario to nearly 1.68 million and the number of people who are fully vaccinated to 302,664. * * * Ontario’s 2021 budget includes $3.7 million to help seniors and people with disabilities overcome transportation barriers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. “It is critically important to ensure that our most vulnerable get the protection of a COVID-19 vaccine and that’s why we are doing everything we can to remove any and all barriers,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “In our 2021 budget, we are providing funding to help people get to the vaccines or to bring the vaccines to them. The health and safety of our seniors and people with disabilities is a top priority.” The province is planning to work with local communities and public health units to implement the service for those in need of assistance. More details on how the program will work are to be released in the coming days, the province says. Phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccination rollout is well underway, with Phase 2 expected to begin in April. That phase will involve vaccinating older adults, people in high-risk settings, frontline essential workers and populations at greater risk of illness. Phase 3, which is when vaccines are to be widely available across the province, is expected to roll out in July.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound