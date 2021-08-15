Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Grey-Bruce
Six people are currently in a Grey-Bruce hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to public health, which also reported two new local cases of the virus Sunday.
There were five confirmed active local cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce Saturday. Two active local cases have also been transferred to hospitals outside of Grey-Bruce, according to the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s daily situation report for Sunday.
The two new cases are from Owen Sound and Meaford.
Public health says there are now 39 active cases in the region and 93 active high-risk contacts. To date, there have been 2,201 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce and 2,183 of those cases are now considered resolved.
Twelve people have died of the virus in Grey-Bruce, while there have been seven deaths related to Grey-Bruce residents who acquired the infection locally but died outside of the region and one death related to a Grey-Bruce resident who acquired and died of the virus outside of the twin counties.