The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases of the virus — one each in Brockton and West Grey – brings the total number of confirmed cases to date in the two counties to 402.

Two new COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce on Monday

There remains 32 active cases, as well as six active probable cases, which are those that are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of a confirmed case.

The heath unit has identified a total of 208 high-risk contacts associated with the active cases, according to Monday’s situation report.

A total of 350 people in Grey-Bruce have recovered from the virus, while 20 cases have been referred to other health units.

Four people with COVID-19 from Grey-Bruce remain hospitalized, while there have been no deaths in the two counties attributed to the virus since the pandemic began

The lone facility in outbreak in Grey-Bruce remains the Grey County-operated Lee Manor Long-Term Care Home in Owen Sound. A staff member at the home tested positive for the virus and the outbreak was declared last week.