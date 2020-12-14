Two new COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce on Monday

The Sun Times
Dec 14, 2020  •   •  1 minute read

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases of the virus — one each in Brockton and West Grey – brings the total number of confirmed cases to date in the two counties to 402.

There remains 32 active cases, as well as six active probable cases, which are those that are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of a confirmed case.

The heath unit has identified a total of 208 high-risk contacts associated with the active cases, according to Monday’s situation report.

A total of 350 people in Grey-Bruce have recovered from the virus, while 20 cases have been referred to other health units.

Four people with COVID-19 from Grey-Bruce remain hospitalized, while there have been no deaths in the two counties attributed to the virus since the pandemic began

The lone facility in outbreak in Grey-Bruce remains the Grey County-operated Lee Manor Long-Term Care Home in Owen Sound. A staff member at the home tested positive for the virus and the outbreak was declared last week.

A total of 38 cases have been reported in health-care workers working in Grey-Bruce since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been no outbreaks declared in any schools or daycares in Grey-Bruce.

On Monday, Ontario reported a total of 1,940 new COVID-19 cases.

Toronto led the way with 544 cases, followed by Peel Region with 390 and York Region with 191.

There were 23 more deaths attributed to the virus on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 3,972.

The total number of positive COVID cases in Ontario now stands at 142,121, with 121,563 recoveries.
A total of 57,100 tests were completed on Sunday.

York Region and Windsor-Essex joined Toronto and Peel Region in lockdown on Monday. Grey-Bruce remained in the yellow (protect) level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.