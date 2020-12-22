Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday

Dec 22, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, one in Southgate and one in The Blue Mountains.

There are currently 26 active cases, 12 probable active cases and 149 high-risk contacts of active cases in the region. Three patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, one less than yesterday. No deaths have been attributed to the disease locally.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at Errinrung Long-Term Care in Thornbury was declared Dec. 20 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

More than one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at The Village Seniors in Hanover on Dec. 12. Those tests are being reanalyzed.

Grey Bruce Health Unit Public Health Manager Ian Reich said Tuesday there has been no further transmission in either of the homes to date.

The first case of COVID-19 in a local First Nations community was reported by the health unit Monday at Saugeen First Nation.

Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation Chief Lester Anoquot advised people not to panic in a Facebook post.

The health unit is working to trace potential contacts and reaching out to individuals deemed to be high-risk. People who think they may be at risk can call public health at 519-376-9420 to speak with a nurse. COVID-19 swabbing is being done in the community regularly Monday and Friday by appointment. The next swabbing is scheduled for Dec. 29 after the holiday. Appointments can be booked by calling 519-353-8331. Testing was ongoing yesterday at Saugeen First Nation.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the Bluewater District School Board to address a case of COVID-19 associated with Normanby Community School in Ayton.

According to the health unit, one positive confirmed case is associated with the school but there is no evidence of transmission within the school environment. To date, no outbreaks have been declared in schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce.

The health unit is following up with anyone deemed to be a high-risk contact. Anyone not contacted by the health unit need not take further action.

To date, 443 people in Grey-Bruce have contracted COVID-19 including 40 healthcare workers. Of those, 394 have recovered and 23 were referred to other health units.

Public health units throughout the province reported a combined 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Critical Care Services Ontario data shows 285 people with COVID-19 are now being treated in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals. There are now 1,0005 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Twenty-one people were reported to have died with COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the provincial toll to 4,188.