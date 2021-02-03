Two new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Grey-Bruce

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, in Hanover and Owen Sound.

It’s the third straight day the case-count in Grey-Bruce has remained in the single digits, and a graph at the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website is showing a spike in cases – which began in early November – is starting to level off.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said he expected a drop in numbers.

“I almost had a certainty we would return to a baseline of two to six cases per day,” he said.

Arra thought the data in December looked promising before a surge early in the new year, which contact tracing has pegged as the result of holiday gatherings in most cases.

Even the 11 new cases reported four days ago may have been the result of a backlog in the lab, he said.

There are now 27 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region with one probable case of 84 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit’s local contact-management team.