Two overdose deaths in Owen Sound in 48 hours
The Grey Bruce Health Unit issued a news release early Tuesday night about two fatal opioid overdoses in Owen Sound in the previous 48 hours.
The cause of death has yet to be confirmed by a coroner, but the fatalities came “in addition to an ongoing trend of multiple overdoses within Grey and Bruce this year,” the health unit said.
“Anecdotally there have been at least seven fatal overdoses this year alone (pending coroner confirmation),” the release said. “In this situation, it is assumed that fentanyl or carfentanil are involved, and in one situation, a yellow chalk-like product is suspected to be the cause. Other reports indicate substances of differing colors, such as purple, green and pink.”
All street drugs should be deemed highly toxic, the health unit warned.
“People that use drugs are at significant risk of overdose due to the local street drug supply containing the highly toxic drug fentanyl and/or carfentanil. People must assume that any and all drugs purchased on the street contain fentanyl or carfentanil,” the health unit release said.
The health unit urged people who use drugs to not use them alone, and when using with another person, not to use at the same time. Those who do use drugs alone are urged to call the overdose prevention line at 1-888-688-6677.
Drug users should avoid mixing different drugs, including alcohol, and use smaller amounts to check the strength of the drug. Also, those who haven’t used drugs for a while should use less.
The health unit also urged people to get overdose prevention training and carry a naloxone kit.
An overdose is a medical emergency, the health unit noted, and people aware of one should call 911 or use the hospital Emergency Department.
The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose, the health unit added.