Unemployment rate drops in region that includes Grey-Bruce

The unemployment rate in the region that includes Grey-Bruce fell half a percentage point in March.

The rate for the Stratford-Bruce Peninsula Economic Region was down to 6.6 per cent last month. The provincial rate also fell to 9.1 per cent, while Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 7.5 per cent, which was a low for the pandemic.

Locally, the increase in jobs was led by a significant gain of 2,200 jobs in utilities, and a net increase of 2,100 jobs overall in the goods-producing sector.

The services-producing sector saw a net decrease of 1,700 jobs, led by big loss of 2,900 jobs in wholesale and retail trade and 800 jobs in transportation and warehousing.

Accommodation and food services added 1,900 positions, while finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing added 1,300.

“We see a recovery in accommodation and food services sector with continued increases since December 2020 and also back to pre-pandemic levels, 8,600 vs. 9,000,” Four County Labour Market Planning Board Executive Director Gemma Mendez Smith said in a news release.

“Some sectors like utilities are above pre-COVID-19 levels but we will be monitoring these numbers closely to see how the third lockdown will affect recovering and already lagging sectors.”

Job postings for the region that includes Grey, Bruce, Huron and Perth counties have increased since the pandemic began and can be found at www.connect2JOBS.ca. While it is updated regularly, at the time of the release, the number of postings stood at over 2,100 across the region.