Unemployment rate for Grey-Bruce rises, but still lowest in province

While the unemployment rate for the region that includes Grey and Bruce counties increased from 3.6 per cent in July to 3.9 per cent in August, it remained the lowest among economic regions in Ontario.

Between July and August, the labour force in the Stratford-Bruce Peninsula economic region decreased by 1,500, while unemployment increased by 400, which could be a reason for the increased unemployment rate, according to the Four County Labour Market Planning Board.

“Many of the job losses could be attributed to students returning to school,” board Executive Director Gemma Mendez-Smith said in a news release. “A decrease in the labour pool will certainly affect the already stressed labour supply for employers and efforts to grow the workforce remains a key priority for our region.”

Overall net employment for the region decreased by 1,800, with full-time losses of 2,700 more than offsetting the part-time gains of 900.

The employment loss has been the largest of 2021 so far and could be caused by the seasonality of summer jobs, the board said in the release.

The number of goods-producing sector workers decreased by a net 1,700, with the main driver coming from a loss of 1,700 positions in manufacturing.

Employment in the services-producing sector also decreased by a net 100, with the greatest losses of 600 positions in business, building and other support services and 1,300 in educational services. The greatest gain was in other services, except public administration, which was up 1,700.

The current job postings for Bruce, Grey, Huron and Perth have increased over time since the pandemic and can be found at www.connect2JOBS.ca

The postings are updated regularly and currently number around 2,300, it said.