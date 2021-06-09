





Article content The region that includes Grey and Bruce counties posted its lowest unemployment rate, in May, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month the unemployment rate for the Stratford-Bruce Peninsula Economic Region fell two percentage points from April, from 6.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Unemployment rate in region including Grey-Bruce falls 2 percentage points Back to video It is the first time the unemployment rate has fallen below five per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, almost 15 months ago. “Certainly it seems like our economic region’s recovery so far has been steady,” said Gemma Mendez-Smith, executive director of the Four County Labour Market Planning Board. “We do have some industries and some businesses that continue to be significantly impacted by the shutdowns and COVID-19, though we do see an overall trend towards recovery in our economic region.” Mendez-Smith added that the labour force has shrunk a bit compared to pre-COVID levels, but the region is on an upswing and the hope is that continues.

Article content While the local rate dropped in May, the provincial unemployment rate increased from nine per cent to 9.3 per cent. Nationally the rate increased slightly from 8.1 per cent to 8.2 per cent from month to month. Mendez-Smith said the ability of local employers to buck the provincial and national trends may be a sign of their ability to be innovative and creative during the pandemic. “That could be a sign of that, but certainly somebody is doing something differently and well at being able to handle the pandemic,” she said. Overall net employment in the region increased by 2,900 jobs with full-time gains of 5,900 outpacing the part-time losses of 3,000 jobs. The gains were led by the goods-producing sector with a net increase of 1,900 jobs. Manufacturing, with its fifth consecutive monthly increase, led the way with 900 additional jobs in May, while agriculture added 800. The services-producing sector saw a net increase of 900 jobs, with business, building and support services adding 1,200 jobs and professional, scientific and technical services adding 900. The gains more than offset the losses of 600 jobs in other services except public administration, 400 jobs in wholesale and retail trade and 400 jobs in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing. Mendez-Smith said the industries that have seen the most challenges of late are in the areas of accommodations and food services and retail, but that could change as Ontario moves through its reopening phases.

Article content “I think our employers in the service sector, moreso in arts culture and recreation or even accommodation and food services and retail, are looking forward to that reopening,” said Mendez-Smith. “There is certainly an upswing in job vacancy postings on the connect2jobs.ca website so we are seeing that employers are ramping up for when we reopen.” The listings at www.connect2jobs.ca average about 2,000 per month and is updated regularly. Mendez-Smith said employers have also been connecting with them through their Connect2SKILLS program to ensure employees are certified and ready as they reopen. Ontario is set to enter Stage 1 of its reopening on Friday, with the next step to follow at least 21 days later. “They are using this downtime very productively and I think that bodes well for that recovery when we are able to reopen,” Mendez-Smith said of employers.

