United Way of Bruce Grey backpack program in full swing

Sisters Jasmine and Trinity Adams are spending their summer vacation in a classroom to ensure that hundreds of other students across Grey and Bruce counties have everything they need to return to their own classrooms in September.

Jasmine, co-ordinator for the United Way of Bruce Grey’s backpack program this year, and Trinity, a volunteer, have been busy at the former Sydenham Community School (now Grey County’s Sydenham Campus) this summer where they are preparing backpacks for children in low-income families from across the two counties. By Friday they had prepared approximately 1,000 backpacks for the local agencies that will distributing them.

Jasmine has been with the United Way since the first week of July building the backpacks, which includes unpacking everything, and then repacking backpacks with contents for elementary students in primary, intermediate and senior grades, as well as high school students.

“It has been awesome so far and I love it,” Jasmine said during a break from packing on Friday. “My favourite part of the school year has always been packing my backpack, so this is just great.”

Jasmine said she spends her days going back and forth between checking e-mails, updating spreadsheets and packing the backpacks.

Depending on the grade level, the backpacks all contain everything students need to get their school year off on the right foot, including rulers, notebooks, binders, and pencil cases with items such as pens, pencils, erasers, scissors, glue sticks, pencil crayons, crayons, and highlighters.

Each backpack also contains toothpaste, a toothbrush, and a mask.

United Way of Bruce Grey Executive Director Francesca Dobbyn said that while there is always that uncertainty about how everything will pan out in September being as the pandemic is continuing, whether students are at school or at home learning, they will still need the supplies.