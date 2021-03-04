United Way, OSPS holding Pokémon Go event at Harrison Park Saturday
Local Pokémon trainers will be working to catch ’em all at Harrison Park Saturday afternoon while supporting the United Way of Bruce Grey.
The local organization is teaming up with the Owen Sound Police Service and Bruce Power to celebrate the March 2021 Pokémon Go Community Day, which will have as the featured Pokémon the small avian character Fletchling.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., players will take part in the augmented reality mobile game, which was wildly popular when it launched in 2016 and continues to be enjoyed by many, as well as get a chance to receive giveaways and prizes.
“We’ve always had a Community Day event on our wish list and the pandemic has really taught us that being outside and having fun is just as important,” says Francesca Dobbyn, executive director of the local United Way and an experienced Pokémon Go player.
“There is a significantly large group of players in the region and Owen Sound’s Harrison Park has the capacity to provide players with a significant Community Day experience.”
Tickets, which can be purchased online or at the United Way office at 380 9th St. E., are $10 apiece.
Ticketholders will be entered into draws for prizes, valued at more than $2,000, and receive a car sticker with their team logo. The first 100 ticketholders who check-in at Harrison Park will get a Pokémon cookie made by Carrie’s Custom Cookies.
Players without tickets are welcome to attend the event, but will not be eligible for the draws.
Owen Sound Police Service will be providing information and giveaways at the event as well.
Everyone is asked to follow public health regulations at the event. Masks must be worn when interacting with United Way staff and volunteers.
More information is available by visiting the events section of the United Way’s website, unitedwayofbrucegrey.com, or the organization’s Facebook page facebook.com/Unitedwaybrucegrey or by calling 519-376-1560.