Unvaccinated continue to drive local COVID infections: Arra

Eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grey-Bruce Thursday and seven of the eight people infected were unvaccinated.

There were five cases in Arran-Elderslie, and one each in Hanover, Chatsworth and West Grey. Seven cases were reported Monday and single cases were added Tuesday and Wednesday.

When asked how the latest eight people were infected, Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, said “in general, it is family and friends; people who are just meeting people and assuming this is not going to happen to them.”

Five of the eight people in Thursday’s report involved one family and seven of the eight were unvaccinated, Arra said.

“The fact that we are still holding the fort at (a) very low number, it is a success,” Arra said. But with the much more infectious Delta variant of the virus about, we’re not out of the woods locally yet, he added.

The health unit has come across a few cases of travel-related infections, to the United States and other health unit areas, but it’s not a trend, Arra said.

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit is tracking 24 active cases of the pandemic virus and 72 high-risk contacts. Figures are current as of midnight Wednesday. There have been 2,295 confirmed COVID cases and 22 related deaths.

There have been no outbreaks in the two schools which have seen recent single cases (at least two cases are needed for an outbreak to be declared) and Arra said he anticipates those asked to isolate will be cleared Friday to re-attend school Monday.

Notre Dame Catholic School in Owen Sound is on the health unit’s Dismissed Cohort list, based on one confirmed case. One classroom of students was sent home to isolate.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, in Walkerton, had one case too, but investigations only found two high-risk contacts who had to isolate, not an entire class, and so that school does not appear under the Dismissed Cohort list.

Two local people are in hospital due to COVID, the health unit’s situation report says. There have been 119 cases of COVID detected in Grey-Bruce health-care workers working both here and outside Grey-Bruce.

There have been 2,384 COVID vaccinations given over the past seven days. In all, 230,080 doses have been given.