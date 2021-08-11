Vehicle fire brought under control before igniting nearby home

Owen Sound firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in an SUV parked in a driveway on the city’s east side Tuesday before the blaze could spread to a nearby one-and-a-half-storey home.

Chief Doug Barfoot said the fire was brought under control quickly, averting an outcome that could have been much worse.

“Once they got there, they got a hose line on it. And because of the heat being transferred from the vehicle, once you get a hose line in the middle, it really cools everything down. Once that happened, they were able to keep the fire in the vehicle. But, another four or five minutes, it might have changed everything,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

Four on-duty Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services firefighters in two trucks responded to the vehicle blaze around 10 a.m.

The heat from the fire melted, warped and twisted about a dozen rows of vinyl siding on the house, which was a couple feet away from the SUV.

There was no “fire transfer” to the home, Barfoot said.

Something inside of the vehicle sparked the fire, he said. The blaze is not considered suspicious.

“There’s no indication of that whatsoever,” he said.

No one was injured.