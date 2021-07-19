Violent domestic assault at Durham Conservation Area leads to charges
Article content
A Guelph man has been charged after what police are calling a violent domestic assault at the Durham Conservation Area campground on June 30.
Advertisement
Article content
West Grey Police said in a news release on Monday that the victim suffered severe facial injuries after being struck with a weapon, and was then prevented by the accused from leaving or seeking medical attention.
Violent domestic assault at Durham Conservation Area leads to charges Back to video
The victim attended a Guelph medical centre the next day and police were notified, the release said.
As a result of a joint investigation by the Guelph Police Service and the West Grey Police Service a suspect was identified. On Sunday, a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and was later released by the Ontario Court of Justice on a recognizance of bail.