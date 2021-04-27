





Article content The Grey County Kiwanis Festival of Music broke new ground this year with a virtual festival, and organizers are very happy with how it went, with hundreds of students again having the opportunity to put their musical talents to the test. “We were really pleased with the response to having a virtual festival,” festival chair Mark Hendry said. “It was a great year for doing so many things in a new way.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Virtual Grey County Kiwanis Festival of Music honours participants Back to video They ended up with about 300 entries for the April 5-16 event, which was marking its 89th year. On a normal year they get about 500 entries. Individual adjudications and class certificates have now been e-mailed out to participants. There were 61 festival award cheques and certificates sent out, 52 provincial recommendations were made, and five community scholarships were arranged – two each with the Georgian Bay Symphony and Sweetwater Music Festival and one with Orchestra North. A total of more than $10,000 in prizes were handed out.

Article content On Monday, the organizers were completing the program for their Festival of Stars video, which launches on their website on Tuesday at www.kiwanismusicfestival.net. The video reveals the award winners and contains performances of selected entrants. The festival was cancelled in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in North America just weeks prior to the planned event. There was a strong desire to again hold the event this year, but with the pandemic still gripping the country and health and safety restrictions in place, organizers decided to try going the virtual route. Prior to the festival weeks, the young musicians recorded their pieces and uploaded them to YouTube. From there they entered a link to their videos to the festival’s registration system in the variety of categories available, including piano, string, brass and woodwinds, vocal, music theatre and drama. There were various age and skill levels. Entry costs were reduced this year with the help of the Dorothy Weakeford Memorial Donation. The entries were then released to the professional adjudicators, who adjudicated the entries and provided comments and marks for the students, with certificates and adjudication reports then compiled and mailed out. A wide range of awards and scholarships were handed out this year, including some that were new for 2021. “We routinely have entrants who perform at a high level of accomplishment, while trying to encourage younger performers,” Hendry said. “Most of the award winners are recommended for provincial competition, which will be held in June.”

Article content Hendry said the festival is fortunate to have hard-working and skilled board members with lots of energy and experience. He credited co-ordinator Karen Kyle with managing their many processes “extremely well.” The festival welcomes donations through its website, with proceeds going towards its main goal of nurturing and supporting the musical abilities and grow the talents of the youth involved. This year, the T.S. Cooper Festival Founding Award for the top student went to Anna Perrone, a student who has been participating in the festival for years and is now at the Associate Diploma (ARCT) level with the Royal Conservatory of Music’s certificate program. Her brother George just entered the festival this year at the introductory level and both their pieces are featured in the Festival of Stars concert video. The 2021 Grey County Kiwanis Festival of Music Special Award and Scholarship winners include: Trained Vocal Awards – Penelope Martin, All Through the Night; Claire Miller, Mystery’s Song; and Cydney-Madison Morris, Pour un Baiser. String Awards – Olivier Lafleur, violin, The Boy Paganini; Jeffrey Paik, cello, Allemande from Cello Suite No.4; and Lorelei Angus and MacKenzie Angus, violin piano duet, Puppy Dreams. Georgian Bay Symphony Drama and Music Theatre Awards – Lindy Kingston, Anne of Green Gables; Lauren Gilbert, I Know Where I’ve Been, from Hairspray. Orchestra North Brass and Woodwind Awards – Charlie Paik, trumpet, Londonderry Air; Sebastian Garrett, bass trombone, Study #6; Michelle Kocher, clarinet, Fantasy.

Article content SweetWater Music Piano Awards – Junior Piano: George Perrone, Let Me Tell You ‘Bout the Blues; Hiatt Rich, Spooks; Intermediate Piano: Jessa Rutter, Scamp; Finn Marritt, Days Go By. Tamming Law Senior Piano Awards – Anna Perrone, Wildmung S566; Anna Zandvliet, Three in Blue. Georgian Bay Symphony Scholarships – violin: Olivier Lafleur and Lorelei Angus. Orchestra North Scholarship – cello: Leffrey Paik SweetWater Music Scholarship – violin: Michelle and Juliette Lafleur. Following are the 2021 award winners (* denotes provincial nominees): Junior Piano: *Ben Diebold, *Chloe Gosselink, Thomas Hale, *Addison Mighton, George Perrone, *Hiatt Rich, *Madeline Thede, *Sunny Valdez, Kyle Yuan. Intermediate Piano: *Islay Graham, *Elisabeth Hills, *Julian Kapalanga, *Finn Marritt, *Emily Miller, *Elise Nair, Dylan Nordlund, *Thomas Perrone, *Jada Powers, *Jessa Rutter, *Emmanuel Zaki, *Kari Zhang. Senior Piano: *Ellen Groh, *Nara Kim, *Lauren Kohut, *Cindy Lu, *Kiera Nechala, *Anna Perrone, *James Perrone, *Michelle Wang, *Anna Zandvliet. Speech & Drama: *Lindy Kingston. Trained Vocal: *Sally Bruce, *Lauren Gilbert, *Meredith Holloway, *Evan Lothstein-Dobbin, *Penelope Martin, *Claire Miller, *Chelby Morris, *Cydney-Madison Morris, *Nadia Szulist. Music Theatre: *Phoebe Butler, *Sophie Dicks, *Lauren Gilbert, *Meredith Holloway, *Claire Miller, *Holly Melsom, *Chelby Morris, *Cydney-Madison Morris, *Brynnley Peterson, *Georgia Rutter, *Kee Sartor, *Gracienne Swarbrick, *Nadia Szulist. Brass and Woodwinds: Sebastian Garrett, Michelle Kocher, *Charlie Paik. Strings: Lorelei & MacKenzie Angus, Juliette Lafleur, *Olivier Lafleur, *Jeffrey Paik. Composition: Finn Marritt.

