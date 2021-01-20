Virtual meeting to discuss closure of Elmwood Resource Centre to be held Wednesday

Article content

The West Grey Public Library will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom conference call Wednesday evening to discuss the closure of the Elmwood Resource Centre.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Meeting details and Zoom conference login information can be found by visiting the West Grey Public Library website or Facebook page, and by calling the library at 519-369-2107 or emailing info@westgreylibrary.com.

The library in Elmwood closed in April 2015 after a report by the then outgoing chief building official raised concerns about the presence of mould and general safety issues, calling at the time for the demolition of the building.

A consultant hired by West Grey concluded the building, which was constructed in the late 1890s, contained mould “in sparse to moderate range.” He estimated the cost of renovating the building to be $100,000 to $150,000. A new building of similar size would have cost more than $250,000 at the time, according to the consultant.