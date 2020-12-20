Volunteers fan out for Owen Sound's 50th Christmas Bird Count

Article content

While heading outdoors and counting birds may seem like an ideal way to pass time when physical distancing and isolating from others is being encouraged, even it has had its challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the 50th annual Owen Sound Christmas Bird Count was held around the city, with volunteers fanning out to do their part in what is one of the world’s largest wildlife surveys and North America’s longest running citizen science project.

But even it has seen some changes this year due to the pandemic, explained compiler Erik Van Den Kieboom.

“The CBC is normally a very social event, so this year will be quite unlike any other,” Van Den Kieboom said in an e-mail prior to the count. “Many COVID-19 precautions have been implemented, including the use of multiple vehicles per group, and the elimination of the social wrap-up dinner at the end of the day.”

But Van Den Kieboom said that hopefully next year the pandemic will be in the past and more participants can be welcomed to take part.