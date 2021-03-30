





Article content Owen Sound will boost water rates by four per cent this year after council opted to freeze the charges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate services director Kate Allan said the increase will result in the average household seeing their annual water/sewer charges climb by $65 to $1,357. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Water rates climbing 4% in Owen Sound in May Back to video She presented an updated financial plan to council Monday for the water and wastewater systems, which aims to ensure they remain financially sustainable. It determined the city will have to increase water rates by 5.95 per cent annually over the next five years in light of the flat-line increase in 2020. However, staff recommended council approve an “absolute minimum” increase of four per cent this year, “in recognition of the impacts of the pandemic on household incomes” and then gradually grow the increases over the next three years to close the gap on revenue forgone due to lower hikes earlier in the financial plan, which considers things like operating costs and 10-year capital plans for the two systems.

Article content “Given that COVID is continuing and people are still somewhat squeezed with their budgets, we didn’t want to increase it too much this year and make it more difficult for members of our community,” Mayor Ian Boddy said in an interview. But those losses in revenue will still have to be made up, he said. “At some point, we are going to have to increase it each year and at some point, the increase in the future will be greater than it would have been if we hadn’t gone to zero last year and only four per cent this year.” Council voted 7-2 to approve the four per cent increase. The hike will take effect for the May billing cycle. Sewer rates will stay at 124 per cent of each customer’s total water charges. The financial plan recommends the rates increase by 4.5 per cent in 2022, five per cent in 2023 and so on, Allan said. Coun. Scott Greig, who opposed the motion, said he wanted the city’s operations committee to take a “more extensive look” at all of the capital projects in the 10-year capital plan and determine if there are any non-essential projects that can be removed to reduce the required water rate increases. “We want to talk about social equity in our community; here it is. These increases are more punitive to those who could least afford it. Period,” he said. “That’s why I think it bears our responsibility to have this recommendation go back to the operations committee for more input.” Coun. Richard Thomas said even if there are some savings to be found in the plan, that money should go into reserve funds to ensure there’s enough funding to cover unexpected costs, like the city saw in 2015 when multiple pipes froze during a particularly frigid winter.

Article content “Those of us who lived through the frozen water pipes crisis know that when those reserves get down that low, we’re in big trouble if there’s any kind of an incident like that,” he said. Owen Sound retained Hemson Consulting in 2020 to complete a water/wastewater financial plan, which municipalities are required by provincial legislation to prepare to demonstrate the fiscal sustainability of water treatment and distribution, Allan said in a report to council. City policy mandates that the two systems must be funded by rates alone without the help of property tax dollars. The consultants’ plan recommended the city increase water rates by five per cent annually from 2020 to 2030, Allan said. Council decided last year to go with a different scenario due to the pandemic, which was to hold the line on water rates for 2020 and approve 5.95 per cent annual increases after that to make up the revenue lost in Year 1. Staff has updated that plan based on a reduction in some capital costs and a $335,000 annual increase in water treatment plant operating costs, while taking into account a projected drop in water usage, Allan’s report says. The result was the plan presented to council Monday. Allan said the city’s ability to reduce water rates by modifying water and wastewater budgets is limited. “Operating costs are relatively set and service levels for clean water do not allow room for adjustment,” she said. “Annual capital investment is well below what the infrastructure gap requires, meaning there is no justification to reduce annual capital investment and ultimately the backlog of required renewal contributes to higher operating maintenance costs.”

