Water walk at Saugeen about healing, introspection

At sunrise ceremony around a small fire Saturday, two dozen people gathered at Saugeen First Nation. It was the first day of spring and after the ceremony, the women and girls in their colourful ribbon dresses and wearing COVID masks struck out on a 19-kilometre wellness walk through the community to Sauble Beach. The ceremonial Saugeen First Nation Youth Water Walk was undertaken to signify "a time of renewal for the community." Women in this culture are traditionally protectors of life-giving water. The responsibility of carrying a kettle of water, drawn from the Saugeen River that morning, was shared among the walkers, to be poured into Lake Huron at day's end. "We're trying to have a very positive outlook at a place where there's a lot of grief," said walk organizer Tania Ritchie, one of a number of people who helped with the ceremony and then joined the walk. The opioid crisis has hit her community hard over the last year to 18 months, she said. There have been "many" overdose deaths, all among young people, roughly 20 years and older.

The youth who've died are the some of those whom her own kids when to school and played hockey with. Some kids she didn't know personally but she knows their parents. "We have a close-knit community so we see one another often." She felt the need to make this walk happen. "I am a water walker so I know the power the water has to gently heal. It isn't going to happen all at once, it's just gradual. In our culture the water is to bring people together and we are praying for the water and our community." Community member Waasekom led the ceremony before the walk. He spoke quiet words in Ojibway and English. He asked walkers to think of good things, to cry if moved to do so, to think of relatives who are struggling. Women stood on one side of the circle around the fire and men stood on the other. Waasekom, also called Edward George, sang and tossed cedar into the fire, which crackled as it burned. Sometimes the women joined him in singing. Ritchie led the women to sing songs too. There were a few kids, including her five-year-old granddaughter, Aubrey, a few young adults and more older than them. Elder Shirley John remarked during the ceremony it was good seeing the young people present to "do this work." "Each and every day I pray for this community. Every household." She challenged community members to look inside themselves to fix what may be broken. She said she's abstained from alcohol for a long time "and if I'm not doing my work, there's something wrong with me that I need to fix up in my mind, in my heart, in my spirit."

"We as Anishinabek people have to come together and get along. Walk with each other, hold each other up, don't put each other down. There's too much of that." She said spring is a time of change but "it's got to start with us, then the rest will follow." She talked about the importance of tradition and advised how walkers should conduct themselves reverently with focus on their solemn task. Before Saugeen Chief Lester Anoquot left with the group to start the walk, he said the ceremony helps by inspiring youth by seeing adults engaging in the ceremony, keeping their culture alive. "It's just just to help with the young people, because a lot of them are struggling. We've lost quite a few kids to drug overdose." Anoquot himself lost a daughter living in Toronto to opioids. Losing cultural identity can reflect on self-esteem, he said. "It's a tough job being chief, I'll tell you that. Because you have all of the community to worry about, not just the select few. And I'm expected to be everything to everybody. I try to be. I'm only human but I try do what I can for the community." By participating in the ceremonies, he's showing he still has his cultural identity, while interacting in mainstream society, he said. The social problems are the same at Saugeen as everywhere but what's changed is a "surge of cultural identity" which he feels helps fortify young people to make their way in the world. "I feel that helps with a lot of the young people today because I feel that they're kind of lost when it comes to knowing who they are and where they're from. So this is an attempt to try and address that. Put all the politics aside, the kids are what's more important than anything."

